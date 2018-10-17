Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Nasty Gal has previously launched a summer collection with model Emma- and it sold out in just 24 hours.

Now, the American retailer has collaborated with the beauty once again to launch an Autumn/Winter collection with some key pieces for this season.

Emma Louise Connolly is not only a huge fashion influencer to her 340k instagram followers- she is a British model who's worked with the likes of international brands Yves Saint Lauren, Clinique and Maybelline.

The star has also been in the media spotlight in recent years as fiancé Oliver Proudlock is a long standing cast member in reality show Made In Chelsea.

The beauty hasn't lifted the lid too much on what will feature in the latest autumn/ winter haul- but we can imagine it will be stunning with her latest reveals over on her Instagram page.

With trending prints such as snake skin, PVC and chunky neutral knits- it looks like an autumnal dream!

Shop the ELC X Nasty Gal collaboration range HERE .