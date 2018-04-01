The video will start in 8 Cancel

Wembley Park's Londoner Designer Outlet (LDO) is hosting an family fun-packed Easter Extravaganza every day this bank holiday weekend.

With free parking for visitors, thousands of giveaways and shopping deals there's no reason to stay in this Easter Sunday.

The fun will last throughout Sunday (April 1) and Monday (April 2) with live Jazz and Latino music and singalongs to classic English anthems on both days.

As well as free Lindt chocolate bunnies for the kids, adults could get their hands on £5 and £10 gift cards being given away at random.

LDO shoppers can enjoy up to 70% off 50 huge brands including Sketchers, Vans, Ernest Jones, Converse, Dr. Martens, Guess, Superdry and Kurt Geiger.

LDO has some eggstraordinary offers for those hoping to hunt out Easter bargains.

