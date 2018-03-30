The video will start in 8 Cancel

With the four-day Bank Holiday having started, many stores across the country will completely close for Easter Sunday .

So it's vital to check the opening hours for your favourite supermarket before you head out.

Many stores will open with revised opening times on Good Friday and Easter Monday.

That means you'll need to be fully stocked up on Easter eggs before the shops close - and make sure you double check the opening times before you pop out.

Aldi Easter opening times

Good Friday (March 30): 8am-8pm

Easter Sunday (April 1): Closed

Easter Monday (April 2): 8am-8pm

Asda Easter opening times

Each Asda store will have different opening hours over the Easter bank holiday weekend, but the majority will be open as usual on Friday and Saturday and close on Easter Sunday (April 1).

Stores will be open on Easter Monday (April 2).

We've rounded up the opening times for the most popular west London superstores, but try the store locater tool online for smaller stores.

Asda Hayes Superstore

Good Friday (March 30): 24 hours

Easter Sunday (April 1): Closed

Easter Monday (April 2): 7am-8pm

Asda South Ruislip Superstore

Good Friday (March 30): 7am-10pm

Easter Sunday (April 1): Closed

Easter Monday (April 2): 7am-8pm

Asda Park Royal Superstore

Good Friday (March 30): 24 hours

Easter Sunday (April 1): Closed

Easter Monday (April 2): 7am-8pm

Asda Wembley Superstore

Good Friday (March 30): 24 hours

Easter Sunday (April 1): Closed

Easter Monday (April 2): 7am-8pm

Lidl Easter opening times

Good Friday (March 30): Open as usual

Easter Sunday (April 1): Closed

Easter Monday (April 2): 8am to 8pm

Morrisons Easter opening hours

Good Friday (March 30): Normal trading hours

Easter Sunday (April 1): Closed

Easter Monday (April 2): 8am to 7pm

Sainsbury's Easter opening times

The opening times for each Sainsbury's store will vary over Easter so you should check the opening times on Sainsbury's website for details for your local store.

All major supermarkets in England, Wales and Northern Ireland will be closed for Easter Sunday but most smaller convenience stores will be open.

Uxbridge Superstore

Good Friday (March 30): 7am-9pm

Easter Sunday (April 1): Closed

Easter Monday (April 2): 9am-6pm

Tesco Easter opening times

Good Friday (March 30) : All stores open normal trading hours

Easter Sunday (April 1): All stores closed except Express stores. All Express stores open normal hours

Easter Monday (April 2) : All stores open 9am-6pm except Express stores - all Express open normal hours

