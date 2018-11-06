Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You know the festive season has definitely arrived when Christmas lights across London's streets and shopping centres are switched on.

Yes, we can all officially begin our Christmas shopping now as the capital is lit up with a dazzling display of lights across its main shopping areas.

People flock from all over the world to shop beneath the famous lights in places such as Oxford Street, Regent Street and Carnaby Street.

Who can't help but feel excited about Christmas when they are wandering around the city's shops in the evening below the Christmas lights?

In no particular order of preference, here is our list of the best Christmas lights in London's shopping areas and when they will be switched on.

1. Oxford Street

(Image: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images (2015))

Switch on: Tuesday, November 6 at 6pm, music until 8.30pm

Oxford Street is doing things a little bit differently this year - there won't be a famous star switching on the famous lights like there has been in previous years.

Instead there will be a series of in-store gigs at shops in Oxford Street with emerging UK artists, which will kick off just as the lights are illuminated across the high street.

Capital XTRA presenters Yinka Bokinni and Robert Bruce will get the celebrations underway with DJ sets ahead of each performance.

Although there will be no big star pressing the button there will be a "surprise and delight moment" when the lights go on at 6pm.

The theme for the lights this year is 'Christmas is Calling' and the display will include 1,778 baubles and 750,000 LED bulbs, which will use 75% less energy than conventional bulbs. The lights are inspired by falling snowflakes and include the new additions of energy saving purple baubles.

The lights, which cover the entirety of Oxford Street, will be up until January 7.

The up and coming stars performing on the night are:

R&B and classic soul singer Kara Marni at Tezenis from 6-7pm

Ray BLK, who has a special guest slot on Rudimental’s UK tour, at Nike from 6.30-7.30pm

Isaac Waddington with his jazz inflected sounds at Uniqlo from 7-8.00pm

2018 Mercury Prize nominee Novelist at JD Sports from 7.30-8.30pm

There will also be a festive shopping evening throughout Oxford Street on the night - you'll be able to get up to 20% off what you buy in some stores, gifts, giveaways and have gifts wrapped as well as see the nine-piece New York Brass Band at John Lewis’ Skyline Skating with Sipsmith on the Roof from 7-8pm.

2. The Brunswick Shopping Centre

Switch on: Wednesday, November 7 at 7pm, entertainment from 6-9.30pm

There will be free food as well as entertainment when The Brunswick Shopping Centre, opposite Russell Square Tube station, hosts it free Christmas lights switch-on party.

You can tuck into a hog roast and buffet, catered by Apollo Restaurant while you enjoy the music and entertainment.

West-End star Madalena Alberto will perform a mix of her original music and well-known popular songs as well as switching on the Christmas Lights at 7pm.

She’ll be joined by the Callum Au Big Band jazz band and CK Gospel Choir, who will perform renditions of popular carols. Stilt walkers will be wandering through the crowd, too.

3. Carnaby Street

(Image: David Parry/PA Wire)

Switch on: Lights on now but Carnaby Christmas Shopping Party is on Thursday, November 8 from 5-9pm

Carnaby Street has been lit up earlier than many other shopping areas in capital - its Bohemian Rhapsody lights, installed in celebration of the movie, were lit on October 21.

Christmas lights which read So Ho Ho have also been switched on now as Carnaby Street gears up for its Christmas Shopping Party on Thursday, November 8.

On stage in Carnaby Street there will be music from Queen tribute act Bulsara and His Queenies and electric string quartet, Vesper.

On the night you'll be able to get 20% discount at shops, cafes, bars and restaurants throughout the 14 streets of Carnaby as well as offers and entertainment.

There will also be themed-drinks, DJs and complimentary beauty treatments and discounts.

Visitors can register for a free ticket here.

4. Bond Street

(Image: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Switch on: Thursday, November 8, from 4pm

Bond Street is known for being a luxurious shopping destination with its upmarket stores, designer fashion and exclusive brands.

The peacock design of the lights in Bond Street reflects the heritage of the street when noble men along Bond Street where often referred to as ‘Peacocks’.

Bond Street has just had undergone a £10 million improvement scheme.

Even if you're not buying you'll be able to admire the festive window displays.

5. Covent Garden

(Image: Ben Pruchnie/Getty Images)

Switch on: Tuesday, November 13 between 6 and 6.15pm, performances from 5.45pm

The Kingdom Choir, who performed at the wedding of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, will sing at the Covent Garden Christmas lights switch on. They will also be joined by some special guests for the switch on moment - but we haven't been told who yet.

London’s biggest hand-picked Christmas tree stands outside on the famous Piazza of Covent Garden again this year at 55 feet tall and adorned with more than 30,000 lights.

In addition to the stunning tree, the surrounding area is transformed into a winter wonderland, glittering with 115,000 lights across the historic Piazza and its adjoining streets.

The magnificent reindeer statue is back on the East Piazza and the 40 huge mistletoe chandeliers return as well this Christmas - each ranges from 2.5 to 3.5 metres in size and is a adorned with almost 700 glistening berries.

New for 2018 will be a gorgeous 'infinity chamber' light installation, which will adorn Conduit Court (just off Floral Street).

6. Marylebone

(Image: Bill Hiskett)

Switch on: Wednesday, November 14 at 6pm, event from 3-7pm

Roger Daltrey CBE, from legendary rock band The Who, will officially switch on the festive Christmas lights in Marylebone Village.

Marylebone High Street will be fully pedestrianised from 3-7pm so everyone can have fun - there will be Santa in his grotto with gifts for children, real reindeer, traditional fairground rides, mulled wine and mince pies.

The will also be fireworks and live musical performances from local schools and professional singers, directed by Iron Maiden’s Tony Moore.

The evening will this year support the Teenage Cancer Trust charity of which Roger Daltrey is an honorary patron.

It also marks the launch of a Merry Marylebone Christmas - a six-week programme of promotions, talks, workshops, special seasonal drinks and more festive events and promotions hosted by retailers, restaurants and hoteliers across the Marylebone Village.

7. The Strand and Villiers Street

Switch on: Wednesday, November 14, between 6 and 8pm

It's the fourth year since The Strand first got its own Christmas lights celebration. This year there will be new lights in The Strand but they will still have a classic look. Villiers Street will still have what is said to be London's greenest lights.

There is no big switch on ceremony for the public but there is an event for local businesses and if you are in the area on November 14 you will see the lights being switched on at some point between 6pm and 8pm.

8. Regent Street

(Image: Jeff Moore)

Switch on: Thursday, November 15 between 5.30pm and 6.30pm, event from 5-9pm

Regent Street's Spirit of Christmas display is said to be the largest light installation in the capital.

From 5pm to 9pm, Regent Street will be traffic free between Oxford Circus and Piccadilly Circus so we can soak up the festive atmosphere.

In partnership with Heart radio, this year’s celebration will include an array of performances from special guests.

There will be music artists and another special guest doing the switch on, with music from the singer, but at the time of writing the names had not yet being revealed.

However, the stars will be joined by Heart's Jamie Theakston and Sian Welby at the switch-on.

Shops, restaurants, hotels and bars will be opening their doors for the evening to offer treats and surprises.

The fleet of spectacular large-scale ‘spirits’ lights return along the length of Regent Street again this year too. Each of the 16 spirits has an impressive 17-metre wing span. They are lit from beneath by spotlights and are studded with LED pea lights in varying shades of white, which twinkle in harmony to create a co-ordinated ripple effect along the street.

Regent Street has long been famous for its spectacular lights display during the Christmas season, as the first ever central London location to introduce festive lighting and decoration in 1954. The tradition has carried on and influenced many other destinations nationwide.

This video shows the full effect of the Regent Street christmas lights when they were switched on in 2016:

9. Seven Dials

Switch on: Thursday, November 15, between 5pm and 9pm

Linking Covent Garden to Soho is Seven Dials and this area will be switching on its new Christmas lights at a shopping event with live music, Christmas gifts and festive food to celebrate.

The light switch on will take place around the central iconic Seven Dials monument and the celebration will continue in traffic-free streets filled with activities, live music, and discounts and promotions in shops, bars, cafés and restaurants.

10. Chelsea

(Image: Cadogan)

Switch on: Saturday, November 17, at 5pm, entertainment from 2-5pm

Sloane Square will host the official Chelsea Christmas Lights switch on, which will see the Duke of York Square, Pavilion Road, Sloane Street and King’s Road light up for the festive season.

As is traditional in Chelsea, the lights will be switched on by Santa and a local child in particular need of a Christmas treat who has been nominated to be his helper by friends or family.

There will be entertainment from 2pm to 5pm on the stage in Sloane Square, carol singers and performers across the neighbourhood and Santa will be in Duke of York Square with real reindeer.

Chelsea Christmas Shopping Day takes place on Saturday, December 1 with stores, restaurants and bars offering exclusive offers, treats and surprises throughout the day, a festive edition of the gourmet market in Duke of York Square, entertainment, Santa, horse and carriage rides, wreath making classes, roast chestnuts and mulled wine.

11. The Royal Exchange Christmas Tree, Bank

Switch on: Wednesday, November 21 around 6.45pm, event from 6pm

You can expect this year's tree at the bottom of the steps of The Royal Exchange to be special because it is decorated by the luxury department store, Fortnum & Mason.

You can also tuck into complimentary mulled wine, hot chocolate and mince pies while listening to festive carols sung by the East London Chorus.

12. Shard Lights, London Bridge

Switch on: Monday December 3, continues from 4pm-1am every evening until Christmas Eve

The iconic landmark building of The Shard by London Bridge will again put on a festive display which will light up the top 20 storeys of the 95-storey building - that's 800 feet to 1016 feet above ground.

You will be able to see what is said to be Europe's highest light show every evening throughout December until Christmas Eve.

This year’s Shard Lights reflects all the colours of the sky in a 30-minute show displayed every half an hour from 4pm to 1am each evening, from the from golden sunrises, through to the pinks and lavenders of the sunset, to the dark blue of twilight.

On New Year’s Eve there will be a special display from when the clock strikes midnight to the early hours of New Year’s Day.

Real Estate Management (UK) Limited (REM), the asset manager for The Shard, has again collaborated with renowned lighting designer, Woodroffe Bassett Design to create the installation. The scheme, which has been in planning for a year, uses more than 8,000 metres of cable and 552 LED lights and fixtures.

The abseiling lighting technicians who put it up are the highest workers on a building structure in London.

13. Trafalgar Square Christmas Tree

(Image: Rick Findler/PA Wire)

Switch on: Thursday, December 6 at 6pm

Every year since 1947 Norway has given London a Christmas tree in gratitude for Britain's support for Norway during World War II.

The famous Trafalgar Square Christmas tree is usually a Norwegian spruce from the forests around Oslo, felled in November during a special ceremony.

As well as the lighting of the tree on December 6, there is also a blessing of the crib ceremony on December 9 at 5.30pm, which includes a torchlit procession and music from St Martin-in-the-Fields church.

And there are carols around the Christmas tree with a series of concerts from December 10 to 21.

You can find out more about these events on the Mayor of London's website here.