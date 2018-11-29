Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

If you have just realised Christmas is around the corner you might be wondering when you are going to get all the shopping done.

Thankfully, many shops, department stores and shopping centres across London keep their doors open for longer in December so we can get everything done after work. Some are open past the typical 5.30pm anyway.

True, we can probably get lots of it done online in the warmth of our own homes.

But you can't beat the festive atmosphere of shopping in the late afternoon and evenings beneath twinkling lights to really get you in the Christmas spirit.

Perhaps you might enjoy a hot chocolate while you're out, or a spot of dinner.

In no particular order of preference, we list the late night Christmas opening hours for 11 shops, departments stores, high streets and shopping areas across London.

1. Westfield London, Shepherd's Bush

There's loads going on at Westfield in Shepherd's Bush this Christmas. You might take the children to Santa's Snowflake Grotto, make a door wreath or decorate a gingerbread house. The Four Realms at Christmas by Bompas and Parr is a magical experience inspired by Disney’s The Nutcracker and the Four Realms where you can enter the Land of Snowflakes, Land of Flowers, Land of Sweets and a mysterious circus land. On the run up to Christmas Westfield London is open as late as 11pm.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Now until Sunday, December 16: Mondays to Saturdays 10am-10pm, Sundays 12pm-6pm

Monday, December 17 to Sunday, December 23: Monday to Friday 9am-11pm, Sunday 12pm-6pm

Christmas Eve: 8am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 7am-11pm

Thursday, December 27 to Saturday, December 29: 9am-11pm

Sunday, December 30: 12pm-6pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-7pm

New Year's Day 12pm-9pm

Wednesday, January 2: 10am-10pm

Find out more here.

2. Westfield Stratford City

If you live over to the west of the city you can take the children to Santa's Snowflake Grotto at Westfield Stratford City, too. You can also make a festive floral centerpiece of your table at John Lewis. On the run up to Christmas, Westfield Stratford City is open as late as 11pm.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Now until Sunday, December 16: Mondays to Fridays 10am-10pm, Saturdays 9am-10pm, Sundays, 12pm-6pm

Monday, December 17 to Friday December 21: 9am-11pm

Saturday, December 22: 8am-11pm

Sunday, December 23: 12pm-6pm

Christmas Eve: 8am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 7am-10am

Thursday, December 27 to Saturday, December 29: 9am-10pm

Sunday, December 30: 12pm-6pm

New Year's Eve: 9am-7pm

New Year's Day: 10am-9pm

Find out more here.

3. Oxford Street

People travel from across London and beyond to experience shopping beneath the famous Christmas lights of Oxford Street. You can make a real day and evening of it as most of Oxford Street is now open for late night shopping hours on the run up to Christmas - which is handy if you want to spend an evening shopping after work as well.

Opening times vary from story to store and on Sundays stores are open to around 6pm.

Also nearby is Regent Street, which is home to stores you might want to visit at Christmas such as Hamleys, Liberty and Apple UK as well as designer names such as Burberry and Calvin Klein.

We have listed below Christmas late night opening hours for a few of the major stores on Oxford Street.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Selfridges, House Of Fraser and Debenhams: Open until 10pm Mondays to Saturdays.

John Lewis: Open until 9pm Mondays to Saturdays.

Some of the stores will be giving an extra hour late trading for a few days in the week leading to Christmas around December 19 to 20 - House of Fraser will open until 11pm and John Lewis will open until 10pm.

On Sundays stores close at around 6pm - House of Fraser closes at 6.30pm on Sundays. Christmas Eve will be shorter hours.

Find out more here.

4. Liberty, Regent Street

This iconic and distinctive department store on Regent Street is all decked out with the magic of Christmas. You could visit its Christmas Shop for all the special things you need for the festive season.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Sunday, December 2, 9, 16, 23, 30: 11.30am-6pm

Monday, December 10 to Saturday, December 15 and Monday, December 17 to Saturday, December 22: 10am-9pm

Thursday, December 27 to Saturday, December 29: 10am-8pm

Sunday, December 30: 11.30am-6pm

Christmas Eve: 10am-5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am-8pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-6pm

New Year's Day: 12pm-8pm

Find out more here.

5. Hamleys, Regent Street

Hamleys at Christmas is every child's dream shop. Of course you might not want them to see what you're buying for them but on the other hand you can't not take them along at least once at Christmas. It's too late to meet Santa in his grotto - its all booked up now - but there are loads of other things to see and do. You could visit the Harry Potter area or battle it out in the Turbo Tumbler Battle Arena , for example. Everyday on the 4th floor you can watch a drone take a flight or test the karaoke machine on the second floor.

Christmas late night shopping times:

November 30 to January 2: Mondays to Fridays 10am-10pm, Saturdays 9.30am-10pm, Sundays 12pm-6pm.

Then during Christmas week:

Christmas Eve: 10am-6pm

Christmas Day : Closed

Boxing Day 11am-7pm

Thursday, December 27: 10am-9pm

Friday, December 28 :10am-9pm

Saturday, December 29: 9.30am-9pm

Sunday, December 30: 12pm- 9pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-7pm

New Year's Day: 11am-7pm

Find out more here.

Need a few present ideas for the child who has everything? Perhaps this video will help:

6. Harrods

Harrods is a magical store to shop in at Christmas. It has been transformed into the world of Fantastica - an emporium of wonder and magic. The Department of Surprise & Delight has been created to bring unexpected moments of joy with treats and events. You might be lucky enough to have had an invite to take your child to see Santa at the Harrods Christmas Grotto, which is now fully booked.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Regular opening hours are Mondays to Saturdays 10am-9pm and Sundays 11.30am-6pm.

At Christmas and New Year variations on normal opening times will be:

Christmas Eve: 10am-5pm

Christmas Day: Closed

New Year's Eve: 10am-7pm

New Year's Day: 12pm-9pm

Find out more here.

7. Covent Garden

Late night shopping at Covent Garden is on Thursdays December 6, 13 and 20 until 9pm with carol singers adding to the festive atmosphere. A 55-foot Christmas tree decorated with more than 30,000 lights overlooks shoppers while the historic piazza and its adjoining streets have been transformed into a glittering winter wonderland. You could go ice skating nearby at Somerset House and get creative at Petersham Nurseries' wreath making workshops - perhaps you'll pick up your Christmas tree there too. The Henrietta has brought the famous Christmas-themed Miracle pop-up bar to London from America - a perfect place for a festive cocktail.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Thursdays, December 6, 13 and 20 until 10pm.

Find out more here.

8. Brent Cross Shopping Centre

Christmas shopping hours start from Saturday, December 1 at this north London shopping centre, Brent Cross. You can take your children to Santa's grotto and there is lots more festive fun too, including an interactive game.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Saturday, December 1 to Sunday, December 16: Mondays to Fridays 9am-9pm, Saturdays 9am-9pm, Sundays 11am-6pm

Monday, December 17 to Friday, December 21: 10am-10pm

Saturday, December 22: 9am-10pm

Sunday, December 23: 11am-6pm

Christmas Eve: 9am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-9pm

Thursday, December 27 to Friday, December 28: 10am-9pm

Saturday, December 29: 9am-9pm

Sunday, December 30: 11am-6pm

New Year's Eve: 9am-6pm

New Year's Day: Closed

Find out more here.

9. Wembley Park

On Saturday, December 8 London's largest Boxpark indoor food and drink mall opens at Wembley Park - you can make your choice from one of the eateries and then sit to eat it at the central communal tables. Maybe you'll loose yourself in the interactive light maze at Wembley Park this Christmas, made of semi-transparent panels which reflect light in a rainbow colour spectrum and admire the centre's very contemporary Christmas tree.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Monday, December 17 to Saturday, December 22: 10am-10pm

Sunday, December 23: 10am-8pm

Christmas Eve: 9am-4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-8pm

Thursday, December 27 to Saturday, December 29: 10am-8pm

Sunday, December 30: 10am-7pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-5pm

New Year's Day: 10am-7pm

Find out more here.

10. London Designer Outlet

You might be able to grab a few bargains for the fashion conscious in your family here. London Designer Outlet (LDO) shops offer year-round savings of 30 to 70 per cent on big brands. Based in Wembley Park, there are also restaurants and coffees shops as well as a nine-screen cinema and play park.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Monday, December 17 to Saturday, December 22: 10am-10pm

Sunday, December 23: 10am-8pm

Christmas Eve: 9am-4pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 9am-8pm

Thursday, December 27 Saturday, December 29: 10am-8pm

Sunday, December 30: 10am-7pm

New Year's Eve: 10am-5pm

New Year's Day: 10am-7pm

Find out more here.

11. Centrale, Croydon

From Monday, December 3 Centrale in Croydon is open for longer each day on the run up to Christmas including until 9pm on Thursdays. As well as doing your Christmas shopping you could take your children to visit Santa's Toy Workshop Grotto.

Meanwhile, nearby Whitgift shopping centre is also open from 9am-7pm Mondays to Saturdays expect Thursdays when it ois open from 9am-9pm and it is open on Sundays from 11am-5pm.

Christmas late night shopping times:

Monday, December 3 to Wednesday, December 5: 9am-7pm

Thursday, December 6: 9am-9pm

Friday, December 7: 9am-8pm

Saturday, December 8: 9am-8pm

Sunday, December 9: 11am-5pm

Monday, December 10: 9am-7pm

Tuesday, December 11 to Wednesday, December 12: 9am-8pm

Thursday, December 13: 9am-9pm

Friday, December 14 to Saturday, December 15: 9am-8pm

Sunday December 16: 11am-5pm

Monday, December 17 to Wednesday, December 19: 9am-8pm

Thursday, December 20: 9am-9pm

Friday, December 21: 9am-9pm

Saturday, December 22: 8.30am-8pm

Sunday, December 23: 11am-5pm

Christmas Eve: 8.30am-6pm

Christmas Day: Closed

Boxing Day: 10am-7pm

Thursday, December 27: 10am-8pm

Friday, December 28: 10am-7pm

Saturday, December 29: 9am-7pm

Sunday, December 30: 11am-5pm

New Year's Eve and New Year's Day: 10am-6pm

Find out more here.