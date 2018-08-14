The Podium Restaurant and Bar at the Hilton Park Lane in London is holding an irresistible deal.
Afternoon tea lovers have the chance to visit the top hotel in the heart of Mayfair for a fraction of the price thanks to Wowcher.
The restaurant boasts the perfect atmosphere for a quick coffee, a business lunch, dinner and especially an indulgent afternoon tea.
The deal:
Wowcher is offering a chocoholic afternoon tea for two people for £39 or a chocoholic afternoon tea for two with a glass of champagne each for £49 - saving you up to 46% off Podium Restaurant and Bar at Hilton Park Lane’s prices.
If you're looking for a new take on the classic, and to discover a new taste of a great British traditions with light sandwiches, freshly baked scones, pastries and brightly coloured miniature fancies - this deal is everything you need.
A variety of warm, freshly baked plain, raisin and chocolate chip scones are served with strawberry jam, clotted cream and Praline chocolate spread, while being complemented by a carefully chosen selection of Twinings teas, including a special blend of infusion teas such as ’Pure Camomile’, ‘Thoroughly Minted’ and ‘Superfruity’.
You'll also enjoy sandwiches such as smoked salmon and horseradish, as well as sweet treats including a mint and white chocolate tart and chocolate and coffee cake.
Menu:
Selection of sandwiches
On malted seed:
Smoked salmon with horseradish cream
Cucumber, chive and cream cheese
Prawn cocktail and lettuce
On ciabatta bloomer:
Coronation chicken, curry and pineapple
Ham with tomato chutney and mustard cress
Scones
Freshly baked chocolate chip
Plain and raisin
Praline chocolate spread
Clotted cream and strawberry jam
Pastries
Raspberry and dark chocolate parfait
Lemon meringue cup
Miniature fancies
Chocolate and coffee cake
Mint and white chocolate tart
Pistachio and almond sponge with strawberry
Orange and chocolate puck
How to book:
You can visit the Wowcher website now to book- but be quick, the offer is only valid for another three days.