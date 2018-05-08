Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Pat McGrath's lab line new collaboration will begin with two new items designed with The Met Gala Theme.

Launching today, the new products are part of a celebration of The Costume Institute's spring 2018 exhibition.

The Met Gala, which wows revellers every year with it's beautiful themes was hosted yesterday, with a sea of models, celebrities and the biggest movie stars in the industry in the Heavenly Bodies: Fashion and Catholic Imagination.

Pat McGrath , the Biritish make up artist to the stars- can count the likes of Kate Moss, Amber Valetta and Kim Kardashian amongst her celebrity fans.

(Image: Pat McGrath)

Now, the beauty expert has launched the range to showcase beautiful artistic packaging to match the Met theme.

The two new products will be just the beginning of the new line, as more products are set for the release to coincide with the course of the exhibition.

The collection will be exclusively available at The Met Store featuring the Lust Gloss in Angelic and teh Mothership IV: Decadence Eyeshadow Palette, containing a range of ten sparkling, full pigmented shades.

(Image: Pat McGrath)

Fans of the work of Pat McGrath and her trending brand will also be able to find T shirts in the new range which will feature gold foiled designs inspired by the make up expert's beauty line.

See more of what previous collection in the online store have to offer HERE .