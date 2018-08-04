The video will start in 8 Cancel

If you are the sort of person who just cannot resist a bargain then car boot sales will be right up your street.

Perhaps you will pay a few pounds for something which turns out to be worth hundreds.

Or maybe you won’t be so lucky but will still come home with some interesting and unusual things you just love.

Rather than paying full price for an item, perhaps you want to see if you can get it second hand for a fraction of the cost.

Or you might just like a good rummage.

After all, one man’s rubbish is another man’s treasure.

If you're planning on having a big clear out yourself and want to make some money from all your unwanted stuff you can also set up your own stall at a car boot sale.

Here we list car boot sales in and around west London and the information you need if you want to be a buyer or seller.

Uxbridge

(Image: Calvers Fairs)

What: Uxbridge Giant Car Boot Sale

Where: Middlesex Showground, Park Road, Uxbridge, UB8 1NS

When: March to October, selected Sundays, 7am – 1pm; August dates: Sundays 5, 19 and bank holiday Monday 27.

Seller pitch fee: Cars £13, vans from £14 depending on size, no booking required

Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8am, £1 8am-1pm, children under 16 free

More information: www.calversfairs.co.uk and www.facebook.com/uxbridgecarboot/

Denham

What: Denham Giant Car Boot

Where: Corner of Denham Court Drive, Denham roundabout, A40, UB9 5PG

When: April to winter, every Saturday, weather permitting, sellers set up from 7am, buyers from 9am, gates close 3pm

Seller pitch fee: Cars £15, small vans from £18, plus trailers from £5, no booking required

Buyer entry fee: £2 from 9am-11am, £1 from 11am, children under 12 free

More information: www.giantcarboot.co.uk/denham

Ruislip

(Image: Calvers Fairs)

What: Queensmead Giant Car Boot Sale - Outdoor

Where: Queensmead School, Victoria Road, South Ruislip, HA4 0LS

When: March to October, selected Sundays, 7am-1pm; August dates: 12, 26.

Seller pitch fee: Cars £13, vans from £14 depending on size, no booking required

Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8am, £1 8am-1pm, children under 16 free

More information: www.calversfairs.co.uk and www.facebook.com/QueensmeadCarBoot/

Ruislip

What: Queensmead School Giant Indoor-Outdoor Car Boot Sale

Where: Queensmead School, Victoria Road, South Ruislip, HA4 0LS

When: November to April, selected Sundays, 7am-1pm

Seller pitch fee: Indoor tables £13, rail space £3 extra, must book on 01296 330397. Outdoor: Cars £13, vans from £14, no booking required for outside

Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8am, £1 from 8am, children under 16 free

More information: www.calversfairs.co.uk and www.facebook.com/QueensmeadCarBoot/

Northolt

What: Northolt Indoor and Outdoor Car Boot Sale

Where: SKLPC Centre, West End Road, Northolt, UB5 6RE

When: November to April, selected Sundays, 7am to 1pm

Seller pitch fee: Indoor tables £13, couple of larger spaces available for £16, rail space £3 extra, must book on 01296 330397. Outdoor: Cars £13, vans from £14, no booking required for outside.

Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8am, £1 from 8am, children under 16 free

More information: www.calversfairs.co.uk and www.facebook.com/Northolt-All-Weather-Car-Boot-Sale-305217923195779/

Hanwell

What: Drayton Manor High School Car Boot Sale

Where: Drayton Manor High School, Drayton Bridge Road, Hanwell, W7 1EU

When: April to September, Saturdays, every two weeks, August and September 2018 dates: August 4, 18; September 1, 15, 29, sellers arrive at 6.30am, buyers from 7am

Seller pitch fee: Cars £12-£14, vans £17, walk-on £6, no booking required

Buyer entry fee: £1 before 9am, 50p after

More information: A message with up to date information on forthcoming sales is left on 07787 608210

Hounslow

(Image: Hounslow Heath Car Boot Sale)

What: Hounslow Heath Car Boot Sale

Where: Hounslow Heath Garden Centre, Staines Road, Hounslow, TW4 5DL

When: Thursdays, Sundays and bank holidays, 6am-1pm

Seller pitch fee: Cars £12, 4x4 and small vans £15, transit vans £20, Luton vans £25, trailers an additional £5

Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8.30am, £1 after 8.30am

More information: www.hounslowheathcarboot.co.uk

West Hounslow

What: Hounslow West Market and Car Boot Sale

Where: Hounslow West Station, Bath Road, Hounslow, TW3 3DH

When: Every Saturday and Sunday, 7am- 4pm on Saturdays, 7am-2pm on Sundays

Seller pitch fee: From £11 depending on size

Buyer entry fee: Free

More information: www.braymarkets.com/car-boot-fairs/ and www.facebook.com/braymarkets

Chiswick

What: Southfield Parent Staff Association Car Boot Sale

Where: Southfield Primary School, Southfield Road, Chiswick, W4 1BD

When: February to November, last Sunday of every month, sellers queuing from 7.45am and setting up from 8am, buyers officially from 8.30am

Seller pitch fee: Cars £8, small vans £10, walk-ins £5, tables for rent £2 and £3

Buyer entry fee: £1 before 8.30am, 50p after 8.30am

More information: www.southfieldcarboot.com

Chiswick

(Image: Chiswick Car Boot Sale)

What: Chiswick Car Boot Sale

Where: Chiswick School, Burlington Lane, Chiswick, W4 3UN

When: First Sunday of the month except January; the next seven dates are August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2, February 3, March 3, sellers in 6.30am, buying 7am-12.30pm

Seller pitch fee: Cars £15, cars side on £30, vans £40, large vans or vehicles £70, walk-in sellers £10, table hire £5

Buyer entry fee: £1, car parking £5, disabled car parking £3 (plus £1 per passenger)

More information: www.chiswickcarbootsale.com

Hammersmith

What: Melcombe Car Boot Sale

Where: Melcombe Primary School, Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, W6 9ER

When: Every Sunday, sellers from 7.30am, buyers 8am-2pm

Seller pitch fee: Walk-in £8, back of car £10, side on car, MPV or small van £15, large vans from £40, table hire £3, no booking required

Buyer entry fee: Free

More information: www.melcombecarbootsale.com

Kilburn Park

What: St Augustine’s School Car Boot Sale

Where: St Augustine’s School, Kilburn Road, London, NW6 5SN

When: Every Saturday, cars in at 6.15am, vans in at 6.45am, walk-ins in at 7.30am, open for buying from 7.30am-3pm

Seller pitch fee: Cars £16, vans from £25 (book in advance), walk-ins £12

Buyer entry fee: 7.30am-11am £4; 11am-3pm 50p

More information: www.thelondoncarbootco.co.uk/venue/staugustines/

Roehampton

What: The Friends of Queen Mary’s Hospital Car Boot Sale

Where: Queen Mary’s Hospital, Roehampton Lane, Roehampton, SW15 5PN

When: Second Sunday of each month except January and February, sellers 7.30am-1pm, buyers 8am-12.30pm

Seller pitch fee: Blankets £5, cars £10, large vans £15, no booking required

Buyer entry fee: Free, parking £1

More information: www.friendsqmh.com/car-boot-sale