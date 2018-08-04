If you are the sort of person who just cannot resist a bargain then car boot sales will be right up your street.
Perhaps you will pay a few pounds for something which turns out to be worth hundreds.
Or maybe you won’t be so lucky but will still come home with some interesting and unusual things you just love.
Rather than paying full price for an item, perhaps you want to see if you can get it second hand for a fraction of the cost.
Or you might just like a good rummage.
After all, one man’s rubbish is another man’s treasure.
If you're planning on having a big clear out yourself and want to make some money from all your unwanted stuff you can also set up your own stall at a car boot sale.
Here we list car boot sales in and around west London and the information you need if you want to be a buyer or seller.
Uxbridge
What: Uxbridge Giant Car Boot Sale
Where: Middlesex Showground, Park Road, Uxbridge, UB8 1NS
When: March to October, selected Sundays, 7am – 1pm; August dates: Sundays 5, 19 and bank holiday Monday 27.
Seller pitch fee: Cars £13, vans from £14 depending on size, no booking required
Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8am, £1 8am-1pm, children under 16 free
More information: www.calversfairs.co.uk and www.facebook.com/uxbridgecarboot/
Denham
What: Denham Giant Car Boot
Where: Corner of Denham Court Drive, Denham roundabout, A40, UB9 5PG
When: April to winter, every Saturday, weather permitting, sellers set up from 7am, buyers from 9am, gates close 3pm
Seller pitch fee: Cars £15, small vans from £18, plus trailers from £5, no booking required
Buyer entry fee: £2 from 9am-11am, £1 from 11am, children under 12 free
More information: www.giantcarboot.co.uk/denham
Ruislip
What: Queensmead Giant Car Boot Sale - Outdoor
Where: Queensmead School, Victoria Road, South Ruislip, HA4 0LS
When: March to October, selected Sundays, 7am-1pm; August dates: 12, 26.
Seller pitch fee: Cars £13, vans from £14 depending on size, no booking required
Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8am, £1 8am-1pm, children under 16 free
More information: www.calversfairs.co.uk and www.facebook.com/QueensmeadCarBoot/
Ruislip
What: Queensmead School Giant Indoor-Outdoor Car Boot Sale
Where: Queensmead School, Victoria Road, South Ruislip, HA4 0LS
When: November to April, selected Sundays, 7am-1pm
Seller pitch fee: Indoor tables £13, rail space £3 extra, must book on 01296 330397. Outdoor: Cars £13, vans from £14, no booking required for outside
Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8am, £1 from 8am, children under 16 free
More information: www.calversfairs.co.uk and www.facebook.com/QueensmeadCarBoot/
Northolt
What: Northolt Indoor and Outdoor Car Boot Sale
Where: SKLPC Centre, West End Road, Northolt, UB5 6RE
When: November to April, selected Sundays, 7am to 1pm
Seller pitch fee: Indoor tables £13, couple of larger spaces available for £16, rail space £3 extra, must book on 01296 330397. Outdoor: Cars £13, vans from £14, no booking required for outside.
Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8am, £1 from 8am, children under 16 free
More information: www.calversfairs.co.uk and www.facebook.com/Northolt-All-Weather-Car-Boot-Sale-305217923195779/
Hanwell
What: Drayton Manor High School Car Boot Sale
Where: Drayton Manor High School, Drayton Bridge Road, Hanwell, W7 1EU
When: April to September, Saturdays, every two weeks, August and September 2018 dates: August 4, 18; September 1, 15, 29, sellers arrive at 6.30am, buyers from 7am
Seller pitch fee: Cars £12-£14, vans £17, walk-on £6, no booking required
Buyer entry fee: £1 before 9am, 50p after
More information: A message with up to date information on forthcoming sales is left on 07787 608210
Hounslow
What: Hounslow Heath Car Boot Sale
Where: Hounslow Heath Garden Centre, Staines Road, Hounslow, TW4 5DL
When: Thursdays, Sundays and bank holidays, 6am-1pm
Seller pitch fee: Cars £12, 4x4 and small vans £15, transit vans £20, Luton vans £25, trailers an additional £5
Buyer entry fee: £2 before 8.30am, £1 after 8.30am
More information: www.hounslowheathcarboot.co.uk
West Hounslow
What: Hounslow West Market and Car Boot Sale
Where: Hounslow West Station, Bath Road, Hounslow, TW3 3DH
When: Every Saturday and Sunday, 7am- 4pm on Saturdays, 7am-2pm on Sundays
Seller pitch fee: From £11 depending on size
Buyer entry fee: Free
More information: www.braymarkets.com/car-boot-fairs/ and www.facebook.com/braymarkets
Chiswick
What: Southfield Parent Staff Association Car Boot Sale
Where: Southfield Primary School, Southfield Road, Chiswick, W4 1BD
When: February to November, last Sunday of every month, sellers queuing from 7.45am and setting up from 8am, buyers officially from 8.30am
Seller pitch fee: Cars £8, small vans £10, walk-ins £5, tables for rent £2 and £3
Buyer entry fee: £1 before 8.30am, 50p after 8.30am
More information: www.southfieldcarboot.com
Chiswick
What: Chiswick Car Boot Sale
Where: Chiswick School, Burlington Lane, Chiswick, W4 3UN
When: First Sunday of the month except January; the next seven dates are August 5, September 2, October 7, November 4, December 2, February 3, March 3, sellers in 6.30am, buying 7am-12.30pm
Seller pitch fee: Cars £15, cars side on £30, vans £40, large vans or vehicles £70, walk-in sellers £10, table hire £5
Buyer entry fee: £1, car parking £5, disabled car parking £3 (plus £1 per passenger)
More information: www.chiswickcarbootsale.com
Hammersmith
What: Melcombe Car Boot Sale
Where: Melcombe Primary School, Fulham Palace Road, Hammersmith, W6 9ER
When: Every Sunday, sellers from 7.30am, buyers 8am-2pm
Seller pitch fee: Walk-in £8, back of car £10, side on car, MPV or small van £15, large vans from £40, table hire £3, no booking required
Buyer entry fee: Free
More information: www.melcombecarbootsale.com
Kilburn Park
What: St Augustine’s School Car Boot Sale
Where: St Augustine’s School, Kilburn Road, London, NW6 5SN
When: Every Saturday, cars in at 6.15am, vans in at 6.45am, walk-ins in at 7.30am, open for buying from 7.30am-3pm
Seller pitch fee: Cars £16, vans from £25 (book in advance), walk-ins £12
Buyer entry fee: 7.30am-11am £4; 11am-3pm 50p
More information: www.thelondoncarbootco.co.uk/venue/staugustines/
Roehampton
What: The Friends of Queen Mary’s Hospital Car Boot Sale
Where: Queen Mary’s Hospital, Roehampton Lane, Roehampton, SW15 5PN
When: Second Sunday of each month except January and February, sellers 7.30am-1pm, buyers 8am-12.30pm
Seller pitch fee: Blankets £5, cars £10, large vans £15, no booking required
Buyer entry fee: Free, parking £1
More information: www.friendsqmh.com/car-boot-sale