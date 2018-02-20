The video will start in 8 Cancel

Brent Cross Shopping Centre in Barnet is at the centre of a massive regeneration project.

Work to expand the site and add a further 200 new shops, 60 restaurants and a cinema is due to begin this year.

The UK's oldest mall, Brent Cross opened in 1976 and is an establishment that remains firmly in the hearts of many Londoners.

A short film made by Brent Cross London developers, Hammerson and Standard Life Investment, has explored why.

Brent Cross shoppers interviewed in the promotional video had a myriad of answers as to why the centre is so special to them.

One young woman said: "Everyone knows everyone, the security's always the same security - it's always a friendly environment, so it's great to come down here."

(Image: Brent Cross London)

A man in his 20s who grew up in the area said: "It's very friendly - since I left school I still see my friends in here, so it's a family enviroment."

And it seems Brent Cross has the knack for bridging the generation gap, as an older female shopper said: "Whatever age you are, there's something for you."

(Image: Brent Cross London)

This man said: "It's not like a railway station where people just go through, get their things and go - people hang around here, you see familiar faces.

"It's like home from home sometimes," he added.

Hammerson has assured shoppers that the current centre will remain open throughout the redevelopment process, which is due to be finished in 2022.

The expansion is predicted to provide 5,000 construction work opportunities and up to 3,500 new retail jobs.

The iconic Fenwick and John Lewis stores will be retained as part of the new development.

A flagship Marks & Spencer store will be a key feature at the new centre.

A Hammerson and Standard Life Investments spokesman said: "Brent Cross has been an iconic part of retail for more than 40 years and our plans seek to ensure that it continues to define the next generation of retail in London.

"The existing centre will remain open during construction as we create a world-class retail destination that will be the catalyst for a new and vibrant quarter.

"We will continue to work closely with the local community, council, customers, and other key stakeholders to ensure that delivery is carefully managed and Brent Cross retains its distinctive character which can be enjoyed by future generations."

