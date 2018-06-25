Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Replicas of the World Cup boots worn by Harry Kane, as well as Manchester City's Raheem Sterling and John Stones, are currently half price at SportsDirect .

The Nike Hypervenom Phantom III 's are priced at just £34 - which, as anybody who has recently been on the look-out for new football boots will know - is a snip in today's market.

The three are among nine players in Gareth Southgate's starting eleven whose tournament boots have made by England's official sponsor, Nike.

(information courtesy of website http://www.footballbootsdb.com/ )

Other designs among those in what appears to be England's established starting eleven include the Mercurial Vapour XII Elite's worn by Kieran Trippier, Ashley Young and keeper Jordan Pickford, as well as the Tiempo Legend VII 's worn by Harry Maguire and Jordan Henderson.

If you're wanting to get your hands on either of these, you certainly won't be able to do so on the cheap. The Mercurial Vapor Elite's are currently an eye-watering £209.95 on Kitbag - however, other similar boots, including the Mercurial Academies, are available for significantly less than that .

The only two players not wearing Nike boots are Manchester United's Jesse Lingard, wearing the Adidas Nemeziz 18.1, and Tottenham's Dele Alli, whose 'solar yellow' Predator's are a pricey £250 .

Elsewhere, among the extended 23-man squad, the only player with non-Adidas or Nike boots is youngster Trent Alexander-Arnold.

The Liverpool full-back wears the more understated, all-black Under Armour Magnetico's. They retail at £115 on the official Under Armour website but are available from £92 from LovellSoccer .

Kids versions of the shoes can also be bought from Amazon fashion and will cost around the £50 mark here .