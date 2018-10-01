Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Summer is well and truly over - whether we like to admit it or not.

And while this christens the beginning of woolly jumpers, spiced lattes, bobble hats and the satisfying crunch of leaves underneath your feet, it also waves goodbye to the bright colours of our favourite summer flowers.

Green foliage, cacti and fancy indoor plants are all the rave now but just because the summer months are behind us, it doesn't mean your home can't still be adorned with seasonal blooms.

From the bustling Columbia Road flower market to wholesalers warehouses to endearing independent shops - these are our favourite spots to pick your favourite flowers all year round.

Columbia Road flower market, Shoreditch

Located between Bethnal Green and Old Street is the florally famous Columbia Road where you can pick up a fine bunch of pale pink roses, huge leafy plants and deep green foliage to transform your home into an exotic paradise.

There is also a history to the busy road which is lined with cute independent shops and and lined with hanging plants and pots.

While the path was used for less glamorous jobs before the industrial revolution (it was used to lead sheep to the slaughterhouses) it quickly turned into a bustling street full of shops, many of which still stand today, to feed the growing population during the Victorian times.

According to Columbia Road website, the flower market began as a weekend event and while the typical food store diminished, the flower market evolved.

Forward wind to the 1970s, locals fought to save the historic street and flower market when it was threatened with demolition and the area fell into decline.

Since the 1980's the market has grown into a must-see visit for tourists and London newcomers.

Address: Columbia Road, Shoreditch, E2 7RG

Website: www.columbiaroad.info/flowermarket

Nearest Tube station: Old Street and Bethnal Green

New Covent Flower Market, south Lambeth

On the other side of the capital is New Convent Flower Market which is well known among florists and flower arrangers.

It's the go-to place for wholesalers but don't let the warehouse-like atmosphere put you off - the flowers are just as fresh as the ones sold at shops and markets.

The Flower Appreciation Society, Augustus Bloom and Paul Thomas are just some of the 20 well to do suppliers who provide an array of blooms, from the fancy to the modest.

As well as purchasing the fanciest flowers around you can also take a tour so you can use your senses to pick the best bunch.

(Image: PA)

Address: Nine Elms Lane, SW8 5BH

Website: www.newcoventgardenmarket.com

Nearest Tube station: Stockwell

Borough Market, Southwark

Arguable London's favourite market isn't only home to tasty street food and craft beer.

While you're digging into burger and sipping your coffee to go, why not wander into the leafy delights in Chez Michèle and The Gated Garden?

According to the Borough Market website, The Gated Garden has been a permanent store in the tourist destination since 2013 when its owner left her corporate career to pursue her passion for flower arranging.

Meanwhile Chez Michèle offers seasonal flowers and foliage against a backdrop of furniture and art - all provided by owner, Michèle who also offers flower services for weddings and other celebrations.

Or if you want a bit more choice, wander down to Igloo Flowers in London Bridge.

Address: 8 Southwark Street, SE1 1TL

Website: http://boroughmarket.org.uk

Nearest Tube station: London Bridge

Flower Warehouse, Bethnal Green

It doesn't take a genius to work out that this is literally a huge warehouse full flowers.

Located in Cambridge Heath Road, the building is lined with hanging plants, cacti and indoor plants.

It prides itself on providing friendly knowledge and being a cheaper alternative to flower shops and markets.

Address: 517A Cambridge Heath Road, E2 9BU

Nearest Tube station: Bethnal Green