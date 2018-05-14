Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fake tan has come on leaps and bounds in recent years.

There are plenty of options out there now which can prevent us getting sun damage- and all the top brands cater for all skin tones now with many different variations of tanning products.

Also, there are tonnes of websites which feature deals which could save you a small fortune on tanning products to last you the full summer.

Even though the sun is out and we all would like to get a natural tan in the sun- sometimes fake is best.

Here we managed to find some of the best tanning products out there and with some ways of saving on your purchases.

Get 3 for 2 on selected skincare at Boots including Fake Bake products

(Image: Boots)

Boots is our trusty place for all essential beauty products.

And, at the moment have this great offer for shoppers.

Fake Bake are a firm favourite for tanners and now it's included in this 3 for 2 offer.

Customers can also get the St Tropez range in the offer with the gradual, instant and self tan range.

(Image: Boots)

The UK's leading premium tanning brand even has some of the new products from the range on offer- with tinted everyday moisturiser for £18, pre shower mousse for £14.50 and the bronzing water mist for £22 also being on offer.

BeautyExpert.com currently have 15% off + FREE clutch bag when you spend £60

(Image: Beauty Expert)

The website has over 23 fake tan products to choose from- where customers could bulk by to get the discount.

Alls customers need is the code ROUTE at checkout.

The store has Bondi Sands for £9.99, Fake Bake for £13.50 and Elemis for £30.

Beauty Bay features FREE next day delivery and 10% off for students

(Image: Beauty Bay)

The Isle of Paradise collection consists of tanning drops which can be added to your favourite moisturiser.

You can get a natural, streak free tan with the drops- and they are cruelty free and vegan friendly.

At just £19.95 , they are great addition to your beauty routine to get that overall golden glow.

Cult Beauty offer FREE luxury product samples over £50 and FREE shipping for orders over £15

(Image: Cult Beauty)

New, innovative products appear on the Cult Beauty pages.

With this Tan-Luxe clear and hydrating mousse, you can get natural looking tan withing 4-6 hours.

A bit pricier at £37 , BUT for a 200ml bottle you will not need to use much for each application.

The website also features other tanning products to try with a difference such as the Vita Liberta foaming tan water.

This one is just £25 - and is clear as water and is super fast drying.

Not forgetting you can get it in three shades for even coverage for all skin types.