Nearly thirty unique Simpsons-themed items of clothing have been released by online fashion and beauty retailer ASOS.com

Fans of the hit cartoon show, which first aired on TV back in 1989, have their choice of items from a new collection that Simpsons-inspired includes socks, t-shirts, shorts, bucket hats, tote bags and sweatshirts.

While most are pretty clear, some of the references that adorn the items of clothing will only be understood by the more ardent Simpsons followers.

The Simpsons x ASOS DESIGN Plus reverse shirt with logo print reg fit - £38

This items is a plus-size exclusive and contains the famous made up names for food brands and establishments including Homer's favourite Duff beer and the infamous Apu-owned Kwik-E-Mart.

These subtle designs using Bart and Lisa's big spherical eyes have been printed on tote bags, socks, t-shirts and - as you can see above - swimming costumes and sweatshirts.

One of the most recognisable pieces of imagery from the show - the infamous clouds from the opening title sequence - have also been used in some of the collection's more subtle pieces.

Away from the fashionwear, two Simpsons-themed skateboards have also been released: one with Homer Simpson and the other with characters from the show-within-a-show Itchy and Scratchy.

All of the exclusive items from the clothing range are expected to sell out quickly, so you'll need to act fast if you want to get involved.

