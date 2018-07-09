Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The Adidas summer sale has arrived with big savings on trainers and gym wear.

Shoppers look forward to this sale- with huge reductions on sportswear perfect for the summer months.

The highlight of these lower prices are the trainer sales, with the brand's popular styles and colourways Gazelles, Sambas and even Predator football boots all including massive reductions.

The sale is available online and in London Adidas stores including Westfield Shopping Centre, Oxford Street and the Brand Centre on Ariel Way.

Adidas have introduced the cut prices over a whopping 284 pages in their outlet section with the discounts from 10-50%. The sale also features children's football boots.

The World Cup hype for the England team's semi-final progress is at an all-time high and kids will love the deals featured on their favourite player's styles.

The latest Nemeziz 18 styles, modelled by Jesse Lingard on their website, are quite expensive going up to £179.95 a pair- but you can pick up older versions for as little as £34.98.

The site offers affordable items in their women's section of the sale too, with running shoes, tees and track jackets seemingly the best deals with the biggest drops and in perfect bright colours for summer.

Find all the lowered prices here.