Adidas have launched a sale across all clothing and footwear with up to 75% off.

During the flash sale shoppers will be able to use the discount on outlet items for extra savings.

The outlet pages of the popular sports website feature many of the brands best sellers, where customers can save up to 75% off.

To redeem the Family and Friends sale discounts, customers just need to use code FRIENDS at checkout on the Adidas website.

According to HotUKDeals , shoppers were able to pick up some huge bargains.

Now until Tuesday, you can make the most of the low prices just like some HotUKDeals eagle eyed shoppers have.

Huge savings compared to other big name retailers like Sports Direct and Foot Asylum can be found.

Including users even making the mistake of not seeing savings in time for other products already bought at much higher prices.

But, make sure you make the most of the discounts while you can because the 25% off is only valid until tomorrow (May 15).

See the Adidas website here for more information.