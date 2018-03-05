Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wedding shows have developed so much in recent years.

With technology helping with bigger, better and bolder displays to help couples choose what they want for their big day.

There are many ways to find the most perfect venue, photographer and so on... but many would prefer to see things at arms length before making a decision.

Here are some of the top wedding shows this year and how to get tickets to them.

The National Wedding Show (2 London dates)

Venue: ExCel, London (April 14 and 15)

The National Wedding Show is going to be held from April 14-15 next month, and there are still tickets.

You can pick up tickets for this one HERE ranging from £14-£35.

Event goers could make the most of the goody bag, fizz and Confetti Magazine on offer with the VIP package.

Venue: Olympia, London (September 21 and 23)

The second show is towards the end of the summer with it's Olympia, London show- and now there are early bird tickets available HERE .

Every ticket holder also receives a complimentary copy of Confetti Magazine worth £4.99 to be collected at the show.

What to expect...

The shows run across the UK with many reasons for newlyweds-to-be to book and see what's going on.

From catwalks which bring the latest looks for brides, bridesmaids, grooms and guests, to photography, cake and jewellery exhibitors to mention just a few - they are worth wandering around for the latest trends.

See all T&C's HERE and learn more about the biggest wedding shows in the UK.