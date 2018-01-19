Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wedding shows have developed so much in recent years.

With technology helping with bigger, better and bolder displays to help couples choose what they want for their big day.

There are many ways to find the most perfect venue, photographer and so on... but many would prefer to see things at arms length before making a decision.

Here are some of the top wedding shows this year and how to get tickets to them.

The National Wedding Show- (2 London dates)

(Image: The National Wedding Show)

Even though the biggest wedding event in the UK is just next month- you can still pick tickets up here.

Ranging from £6.50 to £35 for children, adult and VIP package tickets, the show is a worthy one to get to for couples tying the knot who need a little inspiration.

From Feb 16-18, the Olympia, London will be turned into every Bridezilla's dream - with plenty to look at to prepare for your big day.

(Image: The National Wedding Show)

If a later date is better for you the National Wedding Show is also going to be held from April 14-15, with prices being exactly the same.

You can pick up tickets for this one, which will be held in London's ExCel, HERE.

What to expect...

The shows run across the UK with many reasons for newlyweds-to-be to book and see what's going on.

From catwalks which bring the latest looks for brides, bridesmaids, grooms and guests, to photography, cake and jewellery exhibitors to mention just a few - they are worth wandering around for the latest trends.

See all T&C's HERE and learn more about the biggest wedding shows in the UK.