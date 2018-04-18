Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Watch two west Londoners from Wembley and Shepherd's Bush take on the "toughest obstacle course on TV" and compete in Ninja Warrior UK this Saturday (April 21)

The show returned for an adrenaline-pumped fourth series last week and among celebrity contestants, including JLS star Marvin Humes and Lydia Bright from The Only Way Is Essex, two west Londoners will also appear in the new shows.

19-year-old Georgia Munroe is a waitress from Wembley who enjoys freerunning and parkour in her free time.

Peter Colebrook, 58, is an English lecturer from Shepherd's Bush who will take on the course wearing a tweed jacket, bow tie, waistcoat and lycra shorts. He keeps fit through cycling and recently completed a 500-mile circuit around Scotland.

The two will take on the "ultimate challenge" and face "the hardest Ninja Warrior UK course to date" with the hope of making the final where they will have to conquer Mount Midoriyama.

Episode one contestants had to tackle obstacles including Floating Steps, Tic Toc, Spinning Bridge, Cargo With Tyre, Flying Shelf Grab and the 4m-tall Warped Wall and more challenges are in store in episode two.

Ninja Warrior UK is a Potato production for ITV.

