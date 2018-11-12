The video will start in 8 Cancel

ZZ Top have announced details of a 50th anniversary show for London.

The legendary rock trio will perform at London's Wembley Arena in 2019.

They'll play the venue on July 12 to celebrate their career so far.

Billy Gibbons says: "It's been 50 years, and I think we're starting to get pretty good. The beards are, perhaps, a bit longer but nothing much else has changed and we hope to keep it that way."

After their 1971 debut the group found moderate success in America but their worldwide breakthrough came in 1983.

The band released their album Eliminator to positive reviews and huge success, as it's since sold more than 10 million copies in the US and more than one million in the UK.

It's been listed as one of the greatest albums of all time by Rolling Stone, certified diamond in the US and features singles Gimme All Your Lovin', Sharp Dressed Man and Legs.

In 2004 they went on to be inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

Their most recent release was 2012's La Futura, their 15th studio album overall.

It reached the top ten in countries across the globe including the US, becoming their first to do so since 1990.

They'll also head to Barcelona and Prague on the three-date tour.

Find out how to get tickets to this one-off show below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 16.

What are the tour dates?

July 12 - Wembley Arena

