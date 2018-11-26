The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Zutons are reuniting and have announced details of a UK tour for 2019.

The group will celebrate their debut album Who Killed The Zutons? with a string of live dates.

This includes a London Roundhouse show on March 30.

The album was released in 2004 and went on to sell more than 600,000 copies in the UK, becoming double platinum.

It features singles Pressure Point, Remember Me, Confusion and You Will You Won't.

After disbanding in 2009 the group reunited for a one-off show in 2016 in celebration of their friend Kristian Ealey who passed away earlier in the year.

This marks the first time the original lineup will come together since the show.

They kick off the tour in Birmingham and finish up with a hometown show in Liverpool.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 30.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £29.50.

What are the tour dates?

March 26 – Birmingham O2 Institute

March 28 – Glasgow Barrowland

March 29 – Manchester Albert Hall

March 30 – London Roundhouse

April 1 – Bristol O2 Academy

April 2 – Nottingham Rock City

April 4 – Leeds O2 Academy

April 5 – Liverpool Olympia

