Yxng Bane has announced details of a UK tour for 2018.

He will play his biggest headline shows to date including London's O2 Forum Kentish Town on November 16.

In 2016 he released his debut EP 'Full Moon', but his breakthrough came after releasing the track 'Rihanna' and featuring on 'Bestie' alongside Yungen.

He has also collaborated with Craig David, Ed Sheeran, Kojo Funds and Banx & Ranx on 'Answerphone'.

The likes of BBC and MTV noted him as an artist to watch in 2018, and he also received a MOBO nomination for Best New Artist.

This summer he plays a number of festival dates including Made and Afrorepublik.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 25.

What are the tour dates?

November 10 - Leeds, Stylus

November 13 - Bristol, SWX

November 14 - Birmingham, O2 Institute

November 16 - London, O2 Forum Kentish Town

