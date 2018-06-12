The video will start in 8 Cancel

Yung Lean has announced details of a one-off headline UK show.

The rapper will perform at the O2 Brixton Academy on November 21.

Entitled Wings of Desire the show will include live music, a pop-up shop and art exhibitions.

His most recent album Stranger was released in late 2017 and featured Red Bottom Sky and Skimask.

More recently he released tracks King Cobra and One Star Toxic, which was in collaboration with Converse.

Find out how to get tickets to his biggest UK headline show below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday June 15.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 presale takes place at 10am on Wednesday June 13 here .

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £22.10, plus booking fees.

