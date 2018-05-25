The video will start in 8 Cancel

Young Fathers have announced details of a headline tour for 2018.

The trio will head to London's O2 Brixton Academy on December 11.

It will be in support of their acclaimed album Cocoa Sugar, their third studio album.

Released in March it followed up their Mercury Prize winning Dead and follow up White Men Are Black Men Too.

This summer they also return to the festival circuit with sets at the likes of All Points East this weekend.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here , AXS.com or See Tickets here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £26.60, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

November 30 - Glasgow, O2 Academy

December 1 - Leeds, Stylus

December 2 - Manchester, Albert Hall

December 4 - Newcastle, Boiler Shop

December 5 - Bristol, O2 Academy

December 11 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

