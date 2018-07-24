The video will start in 8 Cancel

You Me At Six have announced details of a 10th anniversary tour.

The group will celebrate their debut album Take Off Your Colours with three special UK shows.

They'll headline London's O2 Brixton Academy on December 2, where they'll play the album in its enirety.

Other dates will take place in Manchester on November 24 and Glasgow on November 28.

(Image: Jordan Curtis Hughes)

Since its release in 2008 via Slam Dunk records, the album has become a cult favourite amongst fans, partly thanks to singles Kiss and Tell and Save It For The Bedroom.

The band have gone on to play sold out shows across the UK and play sets at Download, Reading and Leeds and get themselves a number one LP four albums in, with 2014's Cavalier Youth.

Later this year they'll release their sixth studio album VI, and embark on a five-date tour in November in support of the LP.

Find out below how to get tickets to their 10th anniversary tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday July 27.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £26.12, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

The newly announced dates are in bold:

November 22 - Birmingham, O2 Academy

November 23 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

November 24 - Manchester, Victoria Warehouse

November 27 - Glasgow, Barrowlands

November 28 - Glasgow, Barrowlands

November 30 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

December 1 - Cardiff, The Great Hall University

December 2 - London, O2 Brixton Academy

