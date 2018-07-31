The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You Me At Six have announced extra dates on their 10th anniversary tour.

The group are celebrating their debut album Take Off Your Colours by playing it in full across the UK.

Following the originally announced three dates - which sold out in minutes - the group will now headline a second night at the O2 Brixton Academy.

The band will perform in London on December 3, as well extra dates in Newcastle, Nottingham and Leeds.

(Image: Jordan Curtis Hughes)

Since its release in 2008 via Slam Dunk records, the album has become a cult favourite amongst fans, partly thanks to singles Kiss and Tell and Save It For The Bedroom.

The band have gone on to play sold out shows across the UK and play sets at Download, Reading and Leeds and get themselves a number one LP four albums in, with 2014's Cavalier Youth.

Find out below how to get tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

They go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 3.

Is there a presale?

Yes, an O2 priority sale takes place at 9am on Wednesday August 1.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £26.12, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

The newly added dates are:

21 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Leeds

26 November 2018 – O2 Academy, Newcastle

3 December 2018 – O2 Academy Brixton, London

6 December 2018 – O2 Academy, Bournemouth

7 December 2018 – O2 Academy, Sheffield

8 December 2018 – UEA, Norwich

9 December 2018 – Rock City, Nottingham

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.