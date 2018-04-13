Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

This month, the Arctic Monkeys released details of their first live tour since 2014.

However, while anticipation builds, the Sheffield band's official website have published a list of measures that will be put in place to avoid tickets getting into the hands of touts.

Strict rules means buying tickets from resale websites could mean fans lose out on seeing the band.

Tickets went on sale this morning, Friday April 13, at 9am - but fans are being warned that they may be turned away if they have bought tickets through unofficial avenues.

Here's how to get Arctic Monkeys presale tickets for O2 Arena shows

Official Avenues

"For the avoidance of doubt", these are the only recognised sites to book your place across one of their tour dates.

In an effort to enforce these measures, all tickets bought will be named and names will not be changed once the booking has been confirmed.

If more than one ticket has been bought (and there is a maximum limit of 4 per person) then each guest within that party must arrive with whoever made the booking.

To verify who they, all ticket purchasers are required to bring a valid photo ID and they state categorically that "if you do not have this you will be refused entry" .

Tickets will become invalid immediately if re-sold or even just offered for resale. If you find yourself in a position where you can't attend the gig, you must sell the ticket through official resale partner Twickets .

Lastly, any ticket that is purchased by business or traders will be in breach of the ticket sales' Terms & Conditions and will be cancelled.

After a world tour covering Europe, America and Canada, the band will kick off their UK gigs at the Manchester Arena on September 6. A full list of their UK and Ireland gigs can be seen below.

Tour Dates

September 6 - Manchester Arena

September 7 - Manchester Arena

September 9 - London, O2 Arena

September 10 - London, O2 Arena

September 12 - London, O2 Arena

September 13 - London, O2 Arena

September 15 - Birmingham Arena

September 16 - Birmingham Arena

September 18 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 19 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 21 - Sheffield, Fly DSA Arena

September 24 - Dublin, 3Arena

September 27 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

September 28 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena