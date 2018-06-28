The video will start in 8 Cancel

Yo Gotti has announced details of his first ever headline UK shows.

The US rapper will perform at Indigo at the O2 Arena on September 1.

He will also head to Birmingham's O2 Academy in August.

In late 2017 he released his ninth studio album I Still Am, becoming his third top 10 album in the US.

The album featured collaborations with Nicki Minaj, Chris Brown, French Montana and Meek Mill.

Find out how to get tickets to his UK shows below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com or Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 11am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £39.90, plus a booking fee.

