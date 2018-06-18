The video will start in 8 Cancel

Years & Years have announced details of a UK arena tour for 2018.

The group will play London's O2 Arena on December 5 as part of the run.

They are also heading to Birmingham and Brighton for their biggest tour to date.

It'll be in support of their second studio album Palo Santo, due for release on July 6.

The album follows up their number one debut Communion.

It's preceded by singles If You're Over Me and Sanctify and will also be accompanied by a short film featuring Judi Dench and Ben Whishaw.

Next month they'll play a one-off London Roundhouse show showcasing their upcoming album.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

Is there a presale?

O2 presale

An O2 presale will take place at 8:30am on Wednesday June 20. This will take place at priority.o2.co.uk.

Album presale

If you preorder their album Palo Santo by 3pm on Wednesday June 20 here, you'll receive presale access at 9am on Thursday June 21.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45.50, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

November 28 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 29 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 1 - Birmingham Arena

December 4 - Brighton Centre

December 5 - London, O2 Arena

