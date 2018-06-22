The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Years & Years recently announced details of a headline UK tour.

The pop trio will play their biggest shows later this year including the O2 Arena.

They'll perform at the London venue on December 5.

The tour is in support of their upcoming second studio album Palo Santo.

It features singles Sanctify and If You're Over Me, and is due for release on July 6

Find out how to get tickets to their UK tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday June 22.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £45.50, plus booking fees.

What are the tour dates?

(Image: PA Images on behalf of So TV)

November 28 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

November 29 - Manchester, O2 Apollo

December 1 - Birmingham Arena

December 4 - Brighton Centre

December 5 - London, O2 Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.