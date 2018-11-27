The video will start in 8 Cancel

GZA has announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The Wu-Tang Clan member will perform at London's O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire on April 19.

It'll see him perform his 1995 seminal album Liquid Swords in full alongside Wu-Tang classics.

The album features tracks Cold World, Shadowboxin', I Gotcha Back and collaborations with group members Ghostface Killah and RZA.

Since its the release the album has been noted as one of the best hip hop records of all time by the likes of Rolling Stone and Pitchfork.

As part of Wu-Tang he released influential tracks including C.R.E.A.M. and Protect Ya Neck.

This summer they performed at Lovebox Festival in Gunnersbury Park to celebrate 25 years of Enter the Wu-Tang.

His upcoming solo tour sees him head to Newcastle, Glasgow, Leeds and Liverpool.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I get tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday November 30.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £22.50 plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

April 10 - Newcastle, Riverside

April 11 - Glasgow, St Luke's

April 12 - Leeds, University Union

April 13 - Liverpool, Invisible Wind Factory

April 19 - London, O2 Shepherd's Bush Empire

