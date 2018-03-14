Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wu-Tang Clan are the latest act to join the huge Lovebox Festival lineup for 2018.

The legendary hip-hop group will perform on Friday July 13. They'll be celebrating 25 years since their debut album Enter the Wu-Tang.

The confirmed members appearing at Lovebox are RZA, GZA, Method Man, Raekwon, Ghostface Killah, Inspectah Deck, U-God, Masta Killa, and Cappadonna.

Upon its release in 1993 the record received rave reviews from critics and has been regarded as one of the most influential hip-hop albums of all time.

It features tracks including Protect Ya Neck, Method Man and C.R.E.A.M and features groundbreaking production from band member RZA.

Wu-Tang Clan will join the likes of Skepta, SZA, Anderson .Paak, Vince Staples and Diplo on the Friday at Gunnersbury Park.

The organisers announced the news after its move from Victoria Park, where its been held for 12 years, to make way for All Points East Festival. Lovebox will join sister festival Citadel at the new venue in West London.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here

What's the full lineup?

Friday July 13 - Skepta / Wu-Tang Clan / Anderson .Paak / SZA / Diplo / Mabel / DAVE / Jacob Banks / Vince Staples / Bicep / Floorplan / Jackmaster / Peggy Gou / Cashmere Cat / Motor City Drum Ensemble / Moxie / MHD / DJ Q / Kerry Chandler & Jeremy Underground / Mike Skinner & Murkage / D Double E / MS Banks / Steel Banglez / Just Jam Takeover / Sian Anderson / Star. One / Saoirse / Jane Fitz / CICI

Saturday July 14 - Childish Gambino / Pharrell Williams with N*E*R*D / Annie Mac / Kali Uchis / The Internet / Big Boi / Mura Masa / Action Bronson / Jon Hopkins / Loco Dice / Shy FX / Denis Sulta / Solardo / Belly / Dennis Sulta / Mall Grab / Camelphat / Green Velvet / Black Bear / Tensnake / Casisdead / Krystal Klear / DJ Zinc B2B Special Request / Preditah

How much are tickets?

Friday day tickets - £45

VIP Friday day tickets - £115

Saturday day tickets - £54.50

VIP Saturday day tickets - £115

2-day weekend tickets - £90

VIP 2-day weekend tickets - £145

