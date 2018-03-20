Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wiz Khalifa has announced details of a one-off UK show for 2018.

He will perform a headline set at the London Roundhouse on Sunday July 1.

The date will see the US rapper perform his breakthrough 2010 mixtape Kush & Orange Juice in full. It received critical acclaim from Pitchfork, New York Magazine and Entertainment Weekly.

Upon its release it garnered attention due to his devoted following and became a viral sensation thanks to the likes of Twitter.

Meanwhile his upcoming sixth studio album Khalifa Kush is due for release this year, marking his first LP in four years.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Thursday March 22.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £38.50, plus transaction fees.

