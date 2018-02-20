Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Wilderness Festival has announced details of its lineup for 2018.

This year will see disco legends Chic & Nile Rodgers perform a headline set at Cornbury Park, alongside indie pop group Bastille.

Other names on this year's lineup includes Jon Hopkins, Kasmai Washington, Palace and rising star IAMDDB.

The festival will return for ts eighth season kicking off on August 2-5 in Oxfordshire, once again bringing an eclectic mix of artists to the BBC Music Wilderness Stage.

Other highlights across the weekend include Mahalia, Dan Owen and Groove Armada, as well as plenty of theatre, arts and literature that will take place across the weekend.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're now available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Prices start from £179.50 for standard adult camping, whilst an installment plan is available with the first payment at £30.35.

Meanwhile boutique, family, accessible and quiet camping is also available for more information click here.

What's the full lineup?

THE MAIN STAGE supported by BBC MUSIC - CHIC ft. NILE RODGERS / BASTILLE / JON HOPKINS / KAMASI WASHINGTON / BAXTER DURY / CHK CHK CHK / IAMDDB / PALACE / DAN OWEN / MY BABY / BILLY LOCKETT / MAHALIA / CONFIDENCE MAN / JOY CROOKES / CARMODY / FREYA RIDINGS / STEREO HONEY

THE VALLEY - GROOVE ARMADA DJ SET/ PEGGY GOU / SEVERINO / MIKE PICKERING HACIENDA / DOM CHUNG / COUNSN / HOT BLOOD

THE ATRIUM supported by TIME OUT - RONNIE SCOTT’S PRESENTS: ‘THE PEE WEE ELLIS FUNK ASSEMBLY celebrating ‘50 YEARS OF COLD SWEAT’ with support from 'SCOTT MCKEON’S SUPERJAM’ / AFRIQUOI / MY BABY / HENGE / KOKOROKO / THE SCRIBES / SADLER’S WELLS / TAVAZIVA ‘IZINDAVA’ / MASSIVE VIOLINS / THE WILDERNESS ORCHESTRA PRESENTS ‘GOD’S JUKEBOX’ / HIP HOP KARAOKE / OMG IT’S THE CHURCH! / SIT DOWN, BE QUIET with MICHAEL WONG Founder of BOYS of YOGA / MASS YOGA with STRETCH / MASS DANCE CLASSES / ECCENTRICITIES

GROUND-BREAKING IDEAS & LITERARY ARTS - LETTERS LIVE / THE ECONOMIST / LONDON REVIEW OF BOOKS / THE SCHOOL OF LIFE / SUNDAY PAPERS LIVE / REFINERY29 / TOGETHERNESS / THE RSA / 5X15 / NO SUCH THING AS A FISH / CTRL ALT DELETE / SCUMMY MUMMIES / NEWS ROAST / THE FORUM / THE BOOKS TENT / THE LYCEUM / TOGETHERNESS

THEATRE & ARTS - ROYAL ACADEMY OF ARTS / V&A PRESENTS FASHIONED FROM NATURE & FRIDA KAHLO’S WARDROBE / THE BRITISH FILM INSTITUTE / INTRODUCING… THE BE ALL AND END HALL / KABARETT VERBOTEN WITH MISSY FATALE AND GUESTS / BOURGEOIS & MAURICE / HACKNEY SHOWROOM presents LUCY McCORMICK & TRAVIS ALABANZA / PECS DRAG KINGS / ELLE & THE POCKET BELLES / SOLE REBEL TAP / STUMBLE TRIP CLOWNS / SWING PATROL / THE WILDERNESS CHORUS LINE WITH THE BEE’S KNEES / ‘A SERIES OF EXTRAORDINARY EVENTS’ / THE CLUB HOUSE PLAYING FIELD’S NIGHT GAMES / ROGUE THEATRE’S ‘WICKED AND WONDROUS TALES’ /‘UNDERCOVER’ FIRE HAZARD GAMES / THE EMBERS COLLECTIVE WOODLAND STORY-TELLING / THE INSECURITY GUARDS / THE SURPRISE-ME-STOP / ROAMING RIDDLERS & HIDDEN GEMS / THE ART STUDIO / ART MACABRE LIFE DRAWING CLASSES / THE GREENCRAFTS VILLAGE / WEAVING & WELDING / CARPENTRY & CASTING / THE ARTFUL BADGER & SOUND QI’S WILD WORKSHOPS / RESONATING BODIES / WILD SINGING / THE CONNECTION CREATURE / FREE DANCE

With even more to be confirmed.

