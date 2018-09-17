The video will start in 8 Cancel

White Lies have announced details of a headline tour for 2019.

The group will play 12 dates across the UK including a show at the O2 Forum Kentish Town.

They'll headline the London venue on February 14.

It will be in support of their upcoming fifth studio album Five.

Due for release on February 1, it marks a decade since the group's debut album.

They've teased the album with the seven-minute long track Time To Give.

Their tour will see them head to the likes of Brighton, Bristol, Manchester, Glasgow and Cambridge.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday September 21.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced at £31.50, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

January 31 - Brighton, Concorde

February 1 - Bristol, SWX

February 3 - Leeds, O2 Academy

February 4 - Newcastle, The Boiler Shop

February 5 - Glasgow, QMU

February 7 - Liverpool, Olympia

February 8 - Manchester, Albert Hall

February 9 - Nottingham, Rock City

February 11 - Edinburgh, Liquid Rooms

February 13 - Cambridge, Junction

February 14 - London, O2 Forum

February 15 - Birmingham, Institute

