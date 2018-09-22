The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Hammersmith Apollo is a west London institution and has staged the biggest names in entertainment since the 1930s.

Nowadays it's synonymous with sell-out comedy tours and is where the BBC filmed its "Live at the Apollo" stand-up comedy series.

It has had a string of names due to different sponsorship deals over the years and since 2013 the Art Deco building has been called the Eventim Apollo.

The Hammersmith Apollo has a packed programme to this day and draws thousands of visitors through its doors every year.

This is a list of upcoming events at Hammersmith Apollo in 2018, how to get tickets, where to stay and get food nearby.

What's on at the Hammersmith Apollo

September 26 - 29

The League Of Gentlemen Live Again

September 30

Babbu Maan

October 2

Early Doors

October 4

Gad Elmaleh

October 5

Rex Orange County

October 6

Chris Tucker

October 7

United Stars: Peace, Love & Harmony

October 11

The Musical Box



October 12-13

Suede

October 14

Whoopi Goldberg

October 15

Per Gessle's Roxette Live



October 16

John Carpenter

October 17

John Butler Trio

October 19 - 20

Dara O'Briain

October 21

Daughtry

October 23

Tom Odell

October 24

Eric Cantona

October 25

Why don't we

October 26

Abida Parveen

October 27

Black Eyed Peas

October 29

Spandau Ballet

October 30

5 Seconds of Summer

November 2

Elis James and John Robins

November 3

Bethesda Game Studios

November 4

Tribalistas

November 7

The Decemberists

November 8

Rick Astley

November 10

The Australian Pink Floyd

November 11 and November 13

Stephen Fry Live! in Heroes

November 14-15

Dylan Moran

November 16

ZSL'S roar with laughter

November 17

Thomas Rhett

November 20-21

Christine and the Queens

November 22

Roger Taylor's Queen Extravaganza

November 23-24

Sarah Millican: Control Enthusiast

November 25

De Yun She

November 29

Stefflon Don

November 30

Deacon Blue

How to buy tickets

You can buy tickets for all upcoming events at The Hammersmith Apollo on the Eventim venue's official website here.

Or you can call the venue's box office on: 0844 249 1000

The Eventim Apollo box office is open from 4pm on performance days but is closed on non-performance days.

Getting to Hammersmith Apollo by bus and Tube

The nearest Tube is Hammersmith (Piccadilly, District and Hammersmith & City lines). The station is wheelchair accessible.

The following buses go to the Hammersmith Apollo: 9, 10, 27, 33, 419, 72, H91, 190, 211, 220, 267, 283, 295 and 391. Hammersmith bus station is wheelchair accessible.

Taxis: Black cabs available outside the venue

For the latest London travel information visit Transport For London or text TFL to 60835

Hammersmith Apollo Parking

Visitors are urged to use public transport to get to the Apollo rather than drive due to limited parking spaces and a high number of car thefts in the area.

The nearest 24-hour car park is located behind the Kings Mall and accommodates 176 cars. As the car park is 24-hours it can be entered at any point and cars can be collected anytime.

Novotel London West, located 3 to 5 minutes walk from the Apollo offers great and secured car park facilities. Up to 240 bays are available on a first come first served basis. Prices are £3.00 an hour or £1.00 an hour if you are staying at the hotel.

Restaurants near Hammersmith Apollo

If you're planning to grab a bite to eat before the show there are plenty of places to eat around Hammersmith. From a top notch curry house to classic fish and chips, these are a few of the best restaurants near the Apollo.

Rangrez Indian Restaurant

32 Fulham Palace Rd, Hammersmith, W6 9PH

Visit: https://www.rangrez.co.uk/

Book a table: 020 8563 7176

Honest Burgers Hammersmith

24 Fulham Palace Rd, Hammersmith, W6 9PH

Visit: honestburgers.co.uk

Book a table: 020 3019 7172

Hooked Fish Bar London

36 Fulham Palace road, Hammersmith W6 9PH

Visit: http://www.hookedfishbar.co.uk /

Book a table: 020 8748 8444

WingWing Crispy Chicken

18-20 Hammersmith Broadway, Hammersmith, W6 7AF

Visit: http://www.wingwing.co.uk/

Book a table: 020 3026 2260

Hotels near Hammersmith Apollo

If you're visiting the Apollo from out of town then you may need somewhere to stay over. There are tons of hotels in the area with several a stone's throwaway from the venue so you won't have to travel far to get some shuteye.

Best Western Plus Seraphine Hammersmith Hotel

84 King St, Hammersmith, W6 0QW

Visit: https://www.seraphinehammersmith.co.uk/

Book a room: 020 8600 0555

Adria Hotel

44-46 Glenthorne Rd, Hammersmith, W6 0LS

Visit: https://www.adria-hotel.co.uk/

Book a room: 020 8742 6674

Brook Green Hotel

170 Shepherds Bush Rd, Hammersmith, W6 7PB

Visit: https://www.brookgreenhotel.co.uk/

Book a room: 020 7603 2516

Holiday Inn Express London Hammersmith

124 King St, Hammersmith, W6 0QU

Visit: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/gb/en/london/lonhs/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-EX-_-GBR-_-LONHS&_PMID=99300950

Book a room: 0871 902 1621