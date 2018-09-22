The Hammersmith Apollo is a west London institution and has staged the biggest names in entertainment since the 1930s.
Nowadays it's synonymous with sell-out comedy tours and is where the BBC filmed its "Live at the Apollo" stand-up comedy series.
It has had a string of names due to different sponsorship deals over the years and since 2013 the Art Deco building has been called the Eventim Apollo.
The Hammersmith Apollo has a packed programme to this day and draws thousands of visitors through its doors every year.
This is a list of upcoming events at Hammersmith Apollo in 2018, how to get tickets, where to stay and get food nearby.
What's on at the Hammersmith Apollo
September 26 - 29
The League Of Gentlemen Live Again
September 30
Babbu Maan
October 2
Early Doors
October 4
Gad Elmaleh
October 5
Rex Orange County
October 6
Chris Tucker
October 7
United Stars: Peace, Love & Harmony
October 11
The Musical Box
October 12-13
Suede
October 14
Whoopi Goldberg
October 15
Per Gessle's Roxette Live
October 16
John Carpenter
October 17
John Butler Trio
October 19 - 20
Dara O'Briain
October 21
Daughtry
October 23
Tom Odell
October 24
Eric Cantona
October 25
Why don't we
October 26
Abida Parveen
October 27
Black Eyed Peas
October 29
Spandau Ballet
October 30
5 Seconds of Summer
November 2
Elis James and John Robins
November 3
Bethesda Game Studios
November 4
Tribalistas
November 7
The Decemberists
November 8
Rick Astley
November 10
The Australian Pink Floyd
November 11 and November 13
Stephen Fry Live! in Heroes
November 14-15
Dylan Moran
November 16
ZSL'S roar with laughter
November 17
Thomas Rhett
November 20-21
Christine and the Queens
November 22
Roger Taylor's Queen Extravaganza
November 23-24
Sarah Millican: Control Enthusiast
November 25
De Yun She
November 29
Stefflon Don
November 30
Deacon Blue
How to buy tickets
You can buy tickets for all upcoming events at The Hammersmith Apollo on the Eventim venue's official website here.
Or you can call the venue's box office on: 0844 249 1000
The Eventim Apollo box office is open from 4pm on performance days but is closed on non-performance days.
Getting to Hammersmith Apollo by bus and Tube
The nearest Tube is Hammersmith (Piccadilly, District and Hammersmith & City lines). The station is wheelchair accessible.
The following buses go to the Hammersmith Apollo: 9, 10, 27, 33, 419, 72, H91, 190, 211, 220, 267, 283, 295 and 391. Hammersmith bus station is wheelchair accessible.
Taxis: Black cabs available outside the venue
For the latest London travel information visit Transport For London or text TFL to 60835
Hammersmith Apollo Parking
Visitors are urged to use public transport to get to the Apollo rather than drive due to limited parking spaces and a high number of car thefts in the area.
The nearest 24-hour car park is located behind the Kings Mall and accommodates 176 cars. As the car park is 24-hours it can be entered at any point and cars can be collected anytime.
Novotel London West, located 3 to 5 minutes walk from the Apollo offers great and secured car park facilities. Up to 240 bays are available on a first come first served basis. Prices are £3.00 an hour or £1.00 an hour if you are staying at the hotel.
Restaurants near Hammersmith Apollo
If you're planning to grab a bite to eat before the show there are plenty of places to eat around Hammersmith. From a top notch curry house to classic fish and chips, these are a few of the best restaurants near the Apollo.
Rangrez Indian Restaurant
32 Fulham Palace Rd, Hammersmith, W6 9PH
Visit: https://www.rangrez.co.uk/
Book a table: 020 8563 7176
Honest Burgers Hammersmith
24 Fulham Palace Rd, Hammersmith, W6 9PH
Visit: honestburgers.co.uk
Book a table: 020 3019 7172
Hooked Fish Bar London
36 Fulham Palace road, Hammersmith W6 9PH
Visit: http://www.hookedfishbar.co.uk /
Book a table: 020 8748 8444
WingWing Crispy Chicken
18-20 Hammersmith Broadway, Hammersmith, W6 7AF
Visit: http://www.wingwing.co.uk/
Book a table: 020 3026 2260
Hotels near Hammersmith Apollo
If you're visiting the Apollo from out of town then you may need somewhere to stay over. There are tons of hotels in the area with several a stone's throwaway from the venue so you won't have to travel far to get some shuteye.
Best Western Plus Seraphine Hammersmith Hotel
84 King St, Hammersmith, W6 0QW
Visit: https://www.seraphinehammersmith.co.uk/
Book a room: 020 8600 0555
Adria Hotel
44-46 Glenthorne Rd, Hammersmith, W6 0LS
Visit: https://www.adria-hotel.co.uk/
Book a room: 020 8742 6674
Brook Green Hotel
170 Shepherds Bush Rd, Hammersmith, W6 7PB
Visit: https://www.brookgreenhotel.co.uk/
Book a room: 020 7603 2516
Holiday Inn Express London Hammersmith
124 King St, Hammersmith, W6 0QU
Visit: https://www.ihg.com/holidayinnexpress/hotels/gb/en/london/lonhs/hoteldetail?cm_mmc=GoogleMaps-_-EX-_-GBR-_-LONHS&_PMID=99300950
Book a room: 0871 902 1621