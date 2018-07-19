The video will start in 8 Cancel

Twenty One Pilots are bringing their Bandito Tour to Wembley Arena in 2019.

The duo will headline two nights at the London venue on March 7-8.

They will play to around 24,000 fans across two nights for their biggest UK shows to date.

With tickets going on sale this week (July 20), they're expected to be in high demand with fans.

So if you're panicking when you successfully secure tickets in your basket but don't whether you'll have a good spot you can check out the seating plan ahead of time.

What's the Wembley Arena seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

This is the standard seating plan for Wembley Arena with a general admission standing area on the floor, and two tiers of seated tickets.

What is the capacity?

The arena holds up to 12,500 people for standard events.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday July 20.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £36-£47.50, plus booking fees. Plus a number of VIP packages are available at varied prices.

What are the tour dates?

February 27 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2 - Belfast, SSE Arena

March 4 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 5 - Manchester Arena

March 7 - London, Wembley Arena

March 8 - London, Wembley Arena

