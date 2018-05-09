The video will start in 8 Cancel

After much anticipation Taylor Swift has finally kicked off her Reputation Stadium Tour with a record-breaking show.

The popstar debuted the show in the US at University of Phoenix Stadium on May 8.

She broke previous record holders One Direction for the highest attendance at the 50,000 plus venue.

Although the album is in support of her sixth studio album Reputation, the singer promised fans there would be plenty of classic tracks on the setlist.

The setlist features number one single Look What You Made Me Do, alongside fan favourites Long Live and All Too Well from her albums Speak Now and Red.

Find out below the setlist for the Reputation Stadium Tour before she heads to the UK, including Wembley Stadium this June.

What is the setlist?

...Ready for It? I Did Something Bad Gorgeous Style / Love Story / You Belong With Me Look What You Made Me Do End Game King of My Heart Delicate Shake It Off Dancing with Our Hands Tied (Acoustic) All Too Well (Acoustic) Blank Space Dress Bad Blood / Should've Said No Don't Blame Me Long Live / New Year's Day (Acoustic) Getaway Car Call It What You Want We Are Never Ever Getting Back Together This Is Why We Can't Have Nice Things

Are tickets still available?

Remaining tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Tickets are priced between £62-£220, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

(Image: Rick Scuteri/Invision/AP)

Friday June 8 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Saturday June 9 - Manchester Etihad Stadium

Friday June 15 - Dublin Croke Park

Saturday June 16 - Dublin Croke Park

Friday June 22 - London Wembley Stadium

Saturday June 23 - London Wembley Stadium

Who are the support acts?

Charli XCX who has tracks including Boys and Boom Clap and Camila Cabello who sings the likes of Havana and Never Be The Same will support Taylor Swift across the stadium tour.

