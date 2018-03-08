Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

London Palladium hosts an eclectic mix of stars every year and 2018 looks to be no different.

The 2,200 capacity venue will see the likes of Joanna Lumley, Bryan Ferry, Gary Barlow and recently announced Burlesque star Dita Von Teese.

She will bring her The Art of Teese tour to Europe for the first time ever. Her two London Palladium shows on October 26-27 mark the only UK dates scheduled.

Tickets go on sale this Friday (March 9) at 10am via See Tickets here. But fans who want to catch the icon at her live show may want to see the venue's layout before they buy tickets.

The seating plan is split into boxes, stalls, royal circle and upper circle with prices generally being more expensive for front stalls and cheaper in the upper circle.

Tickets start at £34.90, which is for the higher tiered seats in the upper circle, they are then priced at £47, £58.50 and £79.60. Plus there is also a front row package for £164 and a dining experience for £224.

Von Teese told her two million followers: "I've been dreaming of bringing my full revue to Europe for over a decade, and thanks to my diligent team and our promoters that believe in burlesque, it’s finally happening!".

For more information on the London Palladium seating plan, map and events go here.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.