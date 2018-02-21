Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Dua Lipa was joined by Charli XCX, Zara Larsson, ALMA and MØ for a huge Live Lounge performance of her single IDGAF.

The track from her solo debut album recently reached the top five in the UK Singles Chart, and is accompanied with a video directed by Henry Scholfield.

She teased the cover ahead of this morning's (February 21) Radio 1 show on social media posting photos of the five artists saying: "Listen in to @bbcradio1 Breakfast Show with @nicholasgrimshaw tomorrow morning for a special surprise xxx".

Dua Lipa will perform at the BRIT Awards tonight (February 21), and is also the most nominated artist at the awards. She is competing for Album of the Year, British Breakthrough Act, Female Solo Artist and Video of the Year and Single of the Year for New Rules.

Her five nominations makes her the first solo female artist to achieve as many for a single ceremony, beating the likes of Adele and Annie Lennox.

Recently she became the youngest female performer to clock more than one billion on a music video. She reached the feat with her number one single New Rules.

She celebrated on social media saying: "I picked up the phone and found out I am the youngest female artist to hit 1 BILLION views on a music video".

In 2018 the singer will embark on her self-titled sold out headline UK tour which kicks off in April and includes an Alexandra Palace show on April 20.

But fans who missed out on tickets can catch her at Reading and Leeds Festival this August. Weekend and day tickets are available for Leeds here, or Reading here. Dua Lipa plays Saturday (August 25) at Reading and Sunday (August 26) at Leeds.

