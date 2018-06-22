The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The War on Drugs are playing the O2 Arena on December 13.

The one-off show marks their only UK headline date scheduled for 2018.

It will be in support of their Grammy Award winning album A Deeper Understanding.

Joining them as a support act for the show will be Reading-based group Slowdive.

When tickets go on sale this week they're expected to be in high demand.

Find out how to get your hands on tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster, See Tickets or AXS.com.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday June 22.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £32-£40.25, plus booking fees.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!