The War on Drugs have announced a one-off UK show for 2018.

They will head to London's O2 Arena on December 13.

The show will see them joined by Reading-based rock group Slowdive.

In 2017 the band released their fourth studio album A Deeper Understanding.

(Image: Emily Carey/The Chronicle)

It received acclaim from critics and won the Grammy Award for Best Rock Album.

The album also became their most commercially successful to date, reaching number three on the UK Albums Chart.

This summer they will also perform at Sziget Festival in Budapest.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets will go on general sale at 10am on Friday June 22.

