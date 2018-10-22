The video will start in 8 Cancel

The Vaccines have announced details of a headline tour for early 2019.

The group will head to the London Roundhouse on February 8-9 to finish up the run.

It'll be in support of their fourth studio album Combat Sports.

Released in March earlier this year it featured tracks I Can't Quit and Nightclub and became their fourth album to reach the top five on the UK Albums Chart.

It followed up their breakthrough debut What Did You Expect From The Vaccines?, number one album Come of Age and English Graffiti.

They played a mini-tour back in April to support the album which included a huge Alexandra Palace show, and more recently the band have toured with Imagine Dragons on their European arena tour.

Their tour sees them head to the likes of Brighton, Cardiff, Guildford, Leicester and Newcastle.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday October 26.

What are the tour dates?

January 25 - Brighton Dome

January 26 - Oxford, O2 Academy

January 28 - Blackburn, King George's Hall

January 29 - Newcastle, O2 Academy

January 30 - Motherwell, Concert Hall & Theatre

February 1 - Cardiff, Students' Union

February 2 - Exeter, Great Hall

February 3 - Southampton, O2 Guildhall

February 5 - Leicester, O2 Academy

February 7 - Guildford, G Live

February 8 - London, Roundhouse

February 9 - London, Roundhouse

