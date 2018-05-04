Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

The O2 Arena hosts some of the biggest music acts in the world and 2018's lineup looks to be no different.

Music lovers will be treated by a mix of artists and genres in early 2018 with Paramore and Kendrick Lamar performing at the tent.

Meanwhile US exports Imagine Dragons, 30 Seconds to Mars and Fall Out Boy will bring in the spring months before solo stars Harry Styles and Sam Smith. Later in the year will see shows from pop legends Shania Twain and Britney Spears.

In 2017 the O2 hosted the likes of Ed Sheeran, Drake, Green Day, Metallica but 2018 is shaping up to be even bigger.

Find out all you need to know about the O2 Arena's biggest music events coming up in 2018 and if you can still get tickets.

Nickelback

When: May 11

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Nickelback's 2018 tour is in support of their recently released ninth studio album Feed the Machine.

Released in June 2017, it reached the top five on the UK, US and Canadian albums chart.

Since their 1996 debut the group have sold more than 50 million albums worldwide, becoming the most successful Canadian group of all time.

Bryan Adams

(Image: Jeff McIntosh/The Canadian Press via AP)

When: May 31

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Bryan Adams is heading to the UK in spring 2018 as part of his Ultimate Tour.

The shows will follow up the release of his compilation album The Ultimate, which features hits including Run to You and Summer of '69.

Since his career beginnings Adams has broke records including achieving the longest running number one single in the UK with '(Everything I Do) I Do It For You'.

Demi Lovato

(Image: Ian West/PA Wire)

When: June 10

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Demi Lovato is bringing her Tell Me You Love Me Tour to the UK for four shows in 2018.

It marks her biggest headline shows in the UK to date and will see her perform tracks from the album of the same name.

Released back in 2017 to critical acclaim the record features hit single Sorry Not Sorry and saw a change in sound for the ex-Disney star.

Shakira

(Image: Stuart Franklin/Getty Images)

When: June 11

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

The Colombian singer-songwriter will perform her only UK show at the O2 Arena on June 11. She will also head to Europe and the US on the tour.

The tour will be in support of her 11th studio album also entitled El Dorado. Released back in May 2017 it features a heavily Spanish sung tracklist, with only three in English.

Shakira has had huge success in the UK with tracks including Whenever, Wherever, Hips Don't Lie and She Wolf.

Katy Perry

(Image: Birmingham Mail)

When: June 14-15

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Katy Perry will head to the UK as part of her Witness World Tour.

After completing plenty of dates across the US, she'll head here with her biggest hits and huge visual live show in 2018.

It will mark her first headline shows in the UK for four years when she played four O2 Arena shows as part of the Prismatic World Tour.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of Roar, Teenage Dream and new tracks Hey Hey Hey and Swish Swish.

Pearl Jam

When: June 18-19

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Pearl Jam will perform their only UK live dates scheduled for 2018 at the O2 Arena.

It is part of a world tour that is making stops in South America and Europe.

The band's most recent album Lightning Bolt was released back in 2013, when it reached number two on the UK albums chart.

Iron Maiden

(Image: Darren Quinton)

When: August 10-11

Tickets: Ticketmaster here.

Iron Maiden announced details of their Legacy Of The Beast Tour for 2018, including two O2 Arena dates.

The tour will see them play a setlist covering Eighties material alongside a handful of surprises to continue their History/Hits themed tours.

Britney Spears

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

When: August 24-26

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Pop superstar Britney Spears is heading to the UK for her first tour in seven years.

The singer has announced the shows after finishing her four-year long Las Vegas residency on December 31. The 'Britney Spears Piece of Me' concert saw her play 249 shows, grossing more than $100 million.

Although Britney is rumoured to be working on her 10th studio album, the follow up to 2016's 'Glory', there's been no official confirmation of a release date. Fans can expect to hear 'Womanizer', 'Piece of Me' and 'Toxic'.

Arctic Monkeys

(Image: PR)

When: September 9-10 and 12-13

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Arctic Monkeys are back and demand for their tour was so huge they added two more O2 Arena shows to the bill.

They'll play four dates in London in support of upcoming sixth studio album Tranquility Base Hotel & Casino.

Released on May 11 it marked their first album in five years and saw them release no singles in the run-up to its release.

50 Cent

When: September 20

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

50 Cent is celebrating the 15th anniversary of his huge debut album with a UK tour.

The US rapper will perform Get Rich or Die Tryin' at three shows this September.

Released in 2003 it reached number one on the US Billboard 200, and number two on the UK Albums Chart. It has since been certified four times platinum for selling more than 1.2 million copies in the UK.

Shania Twain

When: October 2-3

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Shania Twain will make two stops at the O2 Arena as part of her first UK tour in 13 years.

You can expect to hear hits including That Don't Impress Me Much, You're Still the One and Man! I Feel Like a Woman!.

Since 1993 Twain has sold 100 million records worldwide making her one of the biggest selling artists of all time.

Often noted as the Queen of Country the singer's album Come On Over has been certified as 11 times platinum here in the UK.

BTS

When: October 9-10

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

BTS are playing a huge world tour in 2018 which includes two London dates. They will mark their only UK shows.

It will be in support of their upcoming third studio album Love Yourself: Tears. It's due for release on May 18 and follows up their worldwide success Wings.

This year they will confirm their worldwide pop icon status with a performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Enrique Iglesias

(Image: Danny Lawson/PA Wire)

When: October 19

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Enrique Iglesias is bringing his All The Hits Tour to the O2 Arena in 2018.

Fans can expect to hear the likes of Hero, I Like It and Do You Know (The Ping Pong Song) during his set.

Since his debut he's won one Grammy Award and five Latin Grammy Awards, and has sold 170 million records worldwide making him one of the most successful Spanish artists ever.

U2

When: October 23

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

U2 have announced details of the UK leg of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour for 2018.

The shows will be in support of their 2017 album Songs of Experience, their 14th studio LP. It was the follow-up and partner record to Songs of Innocence.

In 2017 the group also played two huge concerts at Twickenham Stadium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic Joshua Tree album.

Plus the group recently played a set at Trafalgar Square as part of the MTV EMAs, as they received the Global Icon Award at the ceremony.

Kylie Minogue

(Image: PA Images on behalf of So TV)

When: November 26-28

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Kylie Minogue will play three dates at the O2 Arena as part of The Golden Tour, which will be in support of the album of the same name.

Her 14th studio album overall, it marks her first in four years and features singles Dancing and Stop Me From Falling. It reached number one on the UK Albums Chart becoming her fifth to do so.

The record sees Kylie venture into country-pop territory for the first time and received positive reviews from critics and fans.

Def Leppard

(Image: Jeremy Long/Lebanon Daily News via AP)

When: December 6

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

The upcoming tour, which also visits the US will see them perform their 1987 album Hysteria in full.

This comes 21 years after the release of the original record, which went on to reach number one on the UK and US albums charts. The album sold 25 million copies worldwide and has become Def Leppard's best selling LP.

They will be joined by support act Cheap Trick, who will be celebrating their acclaimed self-titled debut album.

Meanwhile Def Leppard's full back catalogue has been released onto streaming and download platforms for the first time ever.

Madness

When: December 14

Tickets: Ticketmaster here

Since the 70s they have become one of the top 20 selling UK groups of all time, with seven top ten albums, 22 top 20 hits and over six million album sales to their name.

This summer they'll be embarking on the Stately Madness Tour, including their return to Minehead for the legendary House of Fun Weekender.

Fans can expect to hear the biggest and best hits during The Hills Are Alive With the Sound of Madness tour this December.

