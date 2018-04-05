The video will start in 8 Cancel

UB40 have announced details of a huge 40th anniversary tour for 2019.

The group will tour their recent release A Real Labour of Love, which includes an O2 Arena date on April 6.

Next year also marks the 40th anniversary of the legendary reggae band. Since their beginnings they've produced hits including 'Red Red Wine', 'Cherry Oh Baby', 'Rat In Mi Kitchen' and 'Kingston Town'.

They've topped the UK Singles Chart three times, and sold 70 million records worldwide.

Ali, Astro & Mickey will be joined on-stage by their incredible eight-piece reggae band as they tour cities including Brighton, Cardiff, Birmingham and Bournemouth.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 9am on Friday April 6.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £44.14/£46.40/£142.45 (VIP)

What are the tour dates?

March 25 - Bournemouth, International Centre

March 29 - Birmingham Arena

April 5 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

April 6 - London, O2 Arena

April 8 - Brighton Centre

