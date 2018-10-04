The video will start in 8 Cancel

U2 are bringing their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour to the UK this month.

They'll play two headline shows at London's O2 Arena on October 23-24.

The tour is in support of their 14th studio album Songs of Experience.

In 2015 they played six sold-out nights at the O2 Arena in support of the album's predecessor Songs of Innocence, their 13th studio album.

Fans can expect to hear tracks from both albums, as well as classic U2 songs.

This month they're also playing two dates in Manchester and Belfast as well as four in Dublin.

Find out below all you need to know including tickets, support act info and setlist.

Are tickets still available?

Limited tickets are still available from Ticketmaster here .

If you're looking for standing tickets or a particular seated section the best place to get tickets is via Twickets.

The fan-to-fan resale site only allows customers to charge face value or less, so you won't be ripped off.

At the time of publishing there are 25 tickets available across both U2 shows, go to www.twickets.live/tour/u2-experience-innocence-tour-2018-tickets.

What's the setlist?

During their recent European tour dates the group played the following set according to setlist.fm :

The Blackout Lights of Home (St. Peter's String Version) I Will Follow All Because of You Beautiful Day The Ocean Iris (Hold Me Close) Cedarwood Road Sunday Bloody Sunday Until the End of the World Elevation Vertigo Even Better Than the Real Thing Acrobat You're the Best Thing About Me Summer of Love Pride (In the Name of Love) Get Out of Your Own Way New Year's Day City of Blinding Lights

Encore:

One Love Is Bigger Than Anything in Its Way 13 (There Is a Light)

Is there a support act?

Despite being supported by Noel Gallagher's High Flying Birds during last year's The Joshua Tree Tour, this time round U2 will not have a support act during their UK and European tour.

What are the stage times?

Currently the O2 has not released stage timings for U2's shows, but check back and we'll update below.

Doors open: 6:30pm

U2: TBC

What's the seating plan?

The seating plan for U2's shows at the O2 Arena includes two tiers of seating, a general admission standing area and two Red Zone standing areas.

