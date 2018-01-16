The video will start in 8 Cancel

U2 have announced details of the UK leg of their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour for 2018. They will perform arena dates this October.

The rock band will head to the O2 Arena on October 23 for one of only two dates. Their second show will take place at Manchester Arena on October 19.

The shows will be in support of their 2017 album Songs of Experience, their 14th studio LP. It was the follow-up and partner record to Songs of Innocence.

In 2017 the group also played two huge concerts at Twickenham Stadium to celebrate the 30th anniversary of their iconic Joshua Tree album.

Plus the group recently played a set at Trafalgar Square as part of the MTV EMAs, as they received the Global Icon Award at the ceremony.

Find out how to get tickets for their two UK dates below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday, January 26.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a presale is expected to take place from 9am on Wednesday, January 24 for O2 priority members.

U2.com subscribers will have the first opportunity to purchase tickets, from Thursday, January 18, at 10am, running through to Saturday, January 20, at 5pm.

Additionally, fans who pre-ordered Songs of Experience with participating retailers prior to November 30 last year are also eligible for a pre-sale opportunity for shows in the UK, Germany, France Spain, Portugal, Denmark, Italy, Ireland and Holland.

Eligible fans will receive a unique code allowing access for a limited presale opportunity beginning Monday, January 22, at 9am until Wednesday January 24, at 5pm subject to availability while supplies last and limited to two tickets per person.

How much are they?

Ticket price breakdowns are currently unavailable, but this will be updated as soon as prices are released.

