U2 have announced an extra London show on their eXPERIENCE + iNNOCENCE Tour for 2018.

The band will now perform at the O2 Arena on October 24. This is due to huge demand for the originally announced October 23 show.

Their upcoming world tour is in support of studio albums Songs of Experience, their 14th studio LP and its predecessor Songs of Innocence.

The band most recently played dates at London's Twickenham Stadium in celebration of The Joshua Tree album. Both shows sold out almost instantly after going on sale.

Find out how to get tickets for the newly added date below.

When is the general sale?

The general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, January 26.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here.

How much are tickets?

Standing tickets are priced at £71.75, whilst seated tickets are priced between £36.75-£191.75, plus a booking fee.

What are the tour dates?

19 October - Manchester Arena

23 October - London, O2 Arena

24 October - London, O2 Arena

