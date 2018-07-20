The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Twenty One Pilots recently announced details of a headline UK tour for 2019.

The duo will perform two nights at Wembley Arena on March 7-8.

It is part of the Bandito Tour and in support of their upcoming album Trench.

Earlier this week the group revealed a second London date following huge demand in the presale.

The remaining tickets will go on sale this Friday (July 20) and it's expected to be a popular event.

Find out below all you need to know to get your hands on Twenty One Pilots tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

You can buy tickets from the following websites:

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday July 20.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £36-£47.50, plus booking fees. Plus a number of VIP packages are available at varied prices.

What's the Wembley Arena seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

This is the standard seating plan for Wembley Arena with a general admission standing area on the floor, and two tiers of seated tickets.

What are the tour dates?

February 27 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2 - Belfast, SSE Arena

March 4 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 5 - Manchester Arena

March 7 - London, Wembley Arena

March 8 - London, Wembley Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!