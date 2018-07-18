The video will start in 8 Cancel

Twenty One Pilots have announced details of a headline UK arena tour for 2019.

The duo will perform at London's Wembley Arena on March 7.

They are also heading to Birmingham, Belfast, Glasgow and Manchester on the run.

It is part of the worldwide Bandito Tour and in support of their upcoming fifth studio album.

Entitled 'Trench' it's due for release on October 5 and features lead single 'Jumpsuit'.

It follows up their hugely successful 2015 platinum selling album 'Blurryface', which saw them receive three Grammy nominations, winning one for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance for the track 'Stressed Out'.

Find out below how to get your tickets for Twenty One Pilot's UK tour.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 10am on Friday July 20.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a Live Nation presale takes place on Thursday July 19 at 10am.

To access the sale you must be logged into your Live Nation account and head to the Twenty One Pilots artist page.

If you're not signed up it's free to do so here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £36-£47.50, plus booking fees. Plus a number of VIP packages are available at varied prices.

What are the tour dates?

February 27 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2 - Belfast, SSE Arena

March 4 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 5 - Manchester Arena

March 7 - London, Wembley Arena

