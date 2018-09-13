The video will start in 8 Cancel

Twenty One Pilots have announced an extra London date on their UK tour.

They will now play a third Wembley Arena show on March 9.

The band revealed the news on stage during their Brixton Academy show last night (September 12).

It is part of the Bandito Tour which also heads to Birmingham, Glasgow and Manchester.

The tour is in support of their upcoming fifth studio album Trench, due for release on October 5.

This new Wembley Arena date is expected to be popular following huge demand for the originally announced shows.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They're available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets for the newly announced London show go on sale at 10am on Friday September 21.

They're now available for the previously announced dates.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £36-£47.50, plus booking fees. Plus a number of VIP packages are available at varied prices.

What's the Wembley Arena seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

This is the standard seating plan for Wembley Arena with a general admission standing area on the floor, and two tiers of seated tickets.

What are the tour dates?

February 27 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

March 2 - Belfast, SSE Arena

March 4 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

March 5 - Manchester Arena

March 7 - London, Wembley Arena

March 8 - London, Wembley Arena

March 9 - London, Wembley Arena - new date

